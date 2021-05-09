MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

COVID-19 | Hoping to lure back tourists, Greece reopens beaches despite second wave of pandemic

Greece fared well in keeping the first wave of the pandemic under control last year but a resurgence in cases pushed health services to the limit and prompted authorities to impose a second lockdown in November.

Reuters
May 09, 2021 / 08:20 PM IST
With widely spaced sun loungers and regular disinfections, Greece reopened its organised beaches on Saturday as the popular Mediterranean holiday destination eases COVID-19 curbs in preparation for the return of foreign visitors next week. (Image: Reuters)
With widely spaced sun loungers and regular disinfections, Greece reopened its organised beaches on May 8 as the popular Mediterranean holiday destination eases COVID-19 curbs in preparation for the return of foreign visitors next week. (Image: Reuters)
Tourism accounts for about a fifth of Greece's economy and jobs, and - after the worst year on record for the industry last year - the country can ill afford another lost summer. (Image: Reuters)
Tourism accounts for about a fifth of Greece's economy and jobs, and - after the worst year on record for the industry last year - the country can ill afford another lost summer. (Image: Reuters)
"We're pinning our hopes on tourism," said Nikos Venieris, who manages a sandy beach in the seafront suburb of Alimos, just outside the capital, Athens, where social distancing measures will remain in place. "We're one of the places along the Athens riviera ... that receives many tourists so the number of visitors from abroad will play a big role in our finances," he added. (Image: Reuters)
"We're pinning our hopes on tourism," said Nikos Venieris, who manages a sandy beach in the seafront suburb of Alimos, just outside the capital, Athens, where social distancing measures will remain in place. "We're one of the places along the Athens riviera ... that receives many tourists so the number of visitors from abroad will play a big role in our finances," he added. (Image: Reuters)
Under current measures, beach managers like Venieris will have to place umbrellas at least four metres (13 feet), carry out regular disinfections and test beach bar employees and other staff for COVID-19. (Image: Reuters)
Under current measures, beach managers like Venieris will have to place umbrellas at least four metres apart, carry out regular disinfections and test beach bar employees and other staff for COVID-19. (Image: Reuters)
Greece fared well in keeping the first wave of the pandemic under control last year but a resurgence in cases pushed health services to the limit and prompted authorities to impose a second lockdown in November. (Image: Reuters)
Greece fared well in keeping the first wave of the pandemic under control last year but a resurgence in cases pushed health services to the limit and prompted authorities to impose a second lockdown in November. (Image: Reuters)
As infections have fallen and vaccinations gathered pace, authorities have steadily eased restrictions, opening bars and restaurants earlier this week. (Image: Reuters)
As infections have fallen and vaccinations gathered pace, authorities have steadily eased restrictions, opening bars and restaurants earlier this week. (Image: Reuters)
On Friday, they announced that museums would reopen next week before the lifting of travel restrictions on vaccinated foreign visitors on May 15. (Image: Reuters)
On May 7, they announced that museums would reopen next week before the lifting of travel restrictions on vaccinated foreign visitors on May 15. (Image: Reuters)
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said a combination of widespread testing, immunisation, and the fact that many activities would take place outdoors gave authorities confidence that tourists would be able to visit safely. (Image: Reuters)
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said a combination of widespread testing, immunisation, and the fact that many activities would take place outdoors gave authorities confidence that tourists would be able to visit safely. (Image: Reuters)
For Greek beach lovers, Saturday's reopening of the country's largest beaches was a chance to let off steam after months of lockdown. "We've been longing for this for six months now, because we're winter swimmers and we've really missed it," said Spiros Linardos, a pensioner, reclining on a sun lounger at Alimos. (Image: Reuters)
For Greek beach lovers, reopening of the country's largest beaches on May 8 was a chance to let off steam after months of lockdown. "We've been longing for this for six months now, because we're winter swimmers and we've really missed it," said Spiros Linardos, a pensioner, reclining on a sun lounger at Alimos. (Image: Reuters)
Reuters
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Greece #Greece lockdown #Slideshow #World News
first published: May 9, 2021 08:14 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.