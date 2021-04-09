English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a Pro and access the Definedge Conference on Market Analysis (DECMA) tomorrow at 9:30 am. Stay tuned:
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

COVID-19 | Here's what we know about effect of coronavirus on human body

Almost sixteen months since the outbreak of the pandemic, researchers are discovering new information about the novel coronavirus.

Moneycontrol News
April 09, 2021 / 08:21 PM IST
More than a year since the outbreak, researchers are discovering new information about the novel coronavirus. As of April, 2021, this is what we know about its symptoms, transmission and what it can do to the human body. (Image: News18 Creative)
More than a year since the outbreak, researchers are discovering new information about the novel coronavirus. As of April 2021, this is what we know about its symptoms, transmission and what it can do to the human body. (Image: News18 Creative)
In rare cases, a syndrome similar to Kawasaki disease triggered by COVID-19 has been seen. Here are some lesser-known symptoms that may also be linked to the disease. (Image: News18 Creative)
In rare cases, a syndrome similar to Kawasaki disease triggered by COVID-19 has been seen. Here are some lesser-known symptoms that may also be linked to the disease. (Image: News18 Creative)
There is increasing evidence to suggest that coronavirus is airborne. It means that it could be spread by smaller aerosols that remain suspended in the air for a very long time. (Image: News18 Creative)
There is increasing evidence to suggest that coronavirus is airborne. It means that it could be spread by smaller aerosols that remain suspended in the air for a very long time. (Image: News18 Creative)
New study suggests that COVID-19 can affect almost all organs and not just lungs. The initial symptoms may be totally unrelated to chest complaints. (Image: News18 Creative)
A new study suggests that COVID-19 can affect almost all organs and not just lungs. The initial symptoms may be totally unrelated to chest complaints. (Image: News18 Creative)
The new research suggests it can cause problems in brain, like blood clots, encephalitis and encephalopathy. (Image: News18 Creative)
The new research suggests it can cause problems in the brain, like blood clots, encephalitis and encephalopathy. (Image: News18 Creative)
It can also cause neurological disorders. In a rare disorder - Guillain-Barre syndromes - your body’s immune system attacks your nerves. This leads to weakness, numbness and tingling and can eventually cause paralysis. (Image: News18 Creative)
It can also cause neurological disorders. In a rare disorder - Guillain-Barre syndrome - your body’s immune system attacks your nerves. This leads to weakness, numbness and tingling and can eventually cause paralysis. (Image: News18 Creative)
Scientists in UK also found a connection between COVID-19 and psychological conditions in patients. (Image: News18 Creative)
Scientists in the UK also found a connection between COVID-19 and psychological problems in patients. (Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #COVID symptoms #Covid-19 #Slideshow #World News
first published: Apr 9, 2021 08:21 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.