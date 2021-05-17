COVID-19 | Free at last to hug and party: UK reopens for business

Friends will hug, pints will be pulled and swathes of the British economy will reopen on May 17, giving 65 million people a measure of freedom after the gloom of a four-month COVID-19 lockdown. Most of the British will be free once again to hug, albeit cautiously, drink in their pub, sit down to an indoor meal or visit the cinema after a series of lockdowns that imposed the strictest restrictions in peacetime history. (Image: Reuters)

The biggest public health crisis in a century was accompanied by a drastic extension of state power; during England's lockdown, police broke up parties and protests alike, shut down religious services and handed out fines of up to 10,000 pounds ($14,000) to youngsters for partying. (Image: Reuters)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, before imposing three national lockdowns that had railed against the "nanny" tendencies of the British state, had advised people to cuddle cautiously and served notice that the spread of the coronavirus variant first identified in India meant that the final UK reopening in June could be delayed. There is a growing concern about B.1.617.2 which British scientific advisers say will become the dominant variant in the United Kingdom and which is more transmissible than B.1.1.7, the variant first identified in Kent, England. (Image: Reuters)

Broadly, from May 17 in England gatherings of up to 30 people will be allowed outdoors, two families will be permitted to meet indoors; cafes, bars and restaurants will reopen for indoor service; care home residents will be allowed to have five visitors; and face coverings will no longer be compulsory in schools. (Image: Reuters)

A ban on international travel has also been lifted. Though the rules are slightly different in the United Kingdom's four constituent parts, restrictions are being eased in England, Scotland and Wales from May 17 while they will be relaxed slightly later in Northern Ireland. (Image: Reuters)