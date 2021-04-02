COVID-19 | Christian faithful celebrate Easter in a pandemic

Worshippers take part in a procession during the Catholic Washing of the Feet ceremony on Easter Holy Week in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 1. (Image: Reuters)

A faithful wearing a traditional mantilla dress poses for a picture in front of the statue of Jesus del Gran Poder at San Isidro Collegiate Church after annual Holy Week processions were cancelled due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Madrid, Spain, April 1. (Image: Reuters)

Faithfuls wear traditional mantilla dresses as they walk to a church to venerate the statues of Christ and the Virgin of the Esperanza brotherhood during the Holy Week, after the annual processions were cancelled due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Malaga, Spain April 1. (Image: Reuters)

Pope Francis holds the Chrism Mass on Holy Thursday inside St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, April 1. (Image: Reuters)

Pope Francis celebrates a Chrism Mass inside St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican April 1. (Image: Reuters)

Pope Francis holds the pastoral staff at the end of a Chrism Mass inside St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican April 1. (Image: Reuters)

Priest Mette Frydendahl Tarbensen conducts an outdoor communion service on Maundy Thursday in Oksboel, Denmark, April 1. (Image: Reuters)

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re presides over the Mass of the Lord's Supper at the Vatican, April 1. (Image: Reuters)

Faithfuls react as they stand before the statues of Cristo de Medinaceli and the Virgen de los Dolores, at Jesus de Medinaceli basilica, after annual Holy Week processions were cancelled due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Madrid, Spain, April 1. (Image: Reuters)