MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Quants League Sep'21 Edition brings to you to 5-Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

COVID-19 | Behind barricades, Vietnam battles 'enemy' virus

A coastal city with half a million people, Vung Tau was untouched by COVID-19 for most of the pandemic. Life was lived much as normal until the first case was registered in late July and the delta variant started to spread in the southern region.

Associated Press
September 22, 2021 / 05:10 PM IST
The roadblocks and barricades make the streets of this southern Vietnamese city look like they did during the war that ended almost 50 years ago. But this time, the battle is being fought against the rampaging coronavirus. (Image: AP)
The roadblocks and barricades make the streets of this southern Vietnamese city look like they did during the war that ended almost 50 years ago. But this time, the battle is being fought against the rampaging coronavirus. (Image: AP)
In Vung Tau, just outside Ho Chi Minh city, streets are sealed and checkpoints are set up to control the movement of people. Barbed wire, door panels, steel sheets, chairs and tables are among materials being used to fence up alleys and isolate neighborhoods. (Image: AP)
In Vung Tau, just outside Ho Chi Minh city, streets are sealed and checkpoints are set up to control the movement of people. Barbed wire, door panels, steel sheets, chairs and tables are among materials being used to fence up alleys and isolate neighborhoods. (Image: AP)
A coastal city with half a million people, Vung Tau was untouched by COVID-19 for most of the pandemic. Life was lived much as normal until the first case was registered in late July and the delta variant started to spread in the southern region. (Image: AP)
A coastal city with half a million people, Vung Tau was untouched by COVID-19 for most of the pandemic. Life was lived much as normal until the first case was registered in late July and the delta variant started to spread in the southern region. (Image: AP)
A lockdown was ordered quickly. The city's white sand beaches, which had been packed with tourists, were emptied and closed. Residents are asked to stay home and can only go out on the streets for necessities once a week. (Image: AP)
A lockdown was ordered quickly. The city's white sand beaches, which had been packed with tourists, were emptied and closed. Residents are asked to stay home and can only go out on the streets for necessities once a week. (Image: AP)
“Fighting this pandemic is like fighting the enemy,” is the slogan repeated by Vietnamese authorities whenever they address the public about the pandemic these days, calling on people to join the fight by “staying put wherever you are.” (Image: AP)
“Fighting this pandemic is like fighting the enemy,” is the slogan repeated by Vietnamese authorities whenever they address the public about the pandemic these days, calling on people to join the fight by “staying put wherever you are.” (Image: AP)
The situation is the same for half of Vietnam’s population, who are also under the lockdown order to battle the country’s worst outbreak yet. (Image: AP)
The situation is the same for half of Vietnam’s population, who are also under the lockdown order to battle the country’s worst outbreak yet. (Image: AP)
The government hopes to slow the infection rate, reduce the pressure on the health care system and allow more time to vaccinate more people. (Image: AP)
The government hopes to slow the infection rate, reduce the pressure on the health care system and allow more time to vaccinate more people. (Image: AP)
Just 6.9 percent of Vietnam’s population is fully vaccinated. (Image: AP)
Just 6.9 percent of Vietnam’s population is fully vaccinated. (Image: AP)
In only over four months, the virus has infected nearly 700,000 people and killed over 17,000, according to the Health Ministry. Almost all of the fatalities have been from this latest wave. (Image: AP)
In only over four months, the virus has infected nearly 700,000 people and killed over 17,000, according to the Health Ministry. Almost all of the fatalities have been from this latest wave. (Image: AP)
Associated Press
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Delta variant #delta variant spread #Slideshow #Vietnam #World News
first published: Sep 22, 2021 05:10 pm

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.