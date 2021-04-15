COVID-19 | A look at why not to compare vaccine efficacy to know its effectiveness

To understand how effective a vaccine is, it is essential not to compare it with others but to know what a vaccine is supposed to do in the first place. Here’s why it may not be the right way to determine which vaccine is more effective against Covid-19… (Image: News18 Creative)

These numbers are arguably not even the most important factors to determine how effective vaccines are. (Image: News18 Creative)

Vaccine efficacy rate is calculated in large clinical trials with a sample size of tens of thousands of people. Participants are broken into two groups. They are then monitored over several months to see how many got COVID-19 from each group. (Image: News18 Creative)

Let’s take a look at the Pfizer vaccine case study. Here’s to understand how the infected people falling in ach group (vaccinated or placebo) determines a vaccine’s efficacy. (Image: News18 Creative)

Real Pfizer vaccine efficacy is 95 percent which means significant percentage reduction of disease in the vaccinated group. (Image: News18 Creative)

Here are some other factors determining how effective a vaccine truly is. (Image: News18 Creative)

For head-to-head comparison of vaccines, the trials need to have the same inclusion criteria in the same parts of the world at the same time. (Image: News18 Creative)