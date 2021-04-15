MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Gain complete knowledge about how you can invest in global markets during an insightful webinar on April 16 at 11 am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

COVID-19 | A look at why not to compare vaccine efficacy to know its effectiveness

Should we compare effectiveness of vaccines on the basis of their vaccine rates? Here’s why it may not be the right way to determine which vaccine is more effective against Covid-19…

Moneycontrol News
April 15, 2021 / 06:34 PM IST
To understand how effective a vaccine is, it is essential not to compare it with others but to know what a vaccine is supposed to do in the first place. Here’s why it may not be the right way to determine which vaccine is more effective against Covid-19… (Image: News18 Creative)
To understand how effective a vaccine is, it is essential not to compare it with others but to know what a vaccine is supposed to do in the first place. Here’s why it may not be the right way to determine which vaccine is more effective against Covid-19… (Image: News18 Creative)
These numbers are arguably not even the most important factors to determine how effective vaccines are. (Image: News18 Creative)
These numbers are arguably not even the most important factors to determine how effective vaccines are. (Image: News18 Creative)
Vaccine efficacy rate is calculated in large clinical trials with a sample size of tens of thousands of people. Participants are broken into two groups. They are then monitored over several months to see how many got COVID-19 from each group. (Image: News18 Creative)
Vaccine efficacy rate is calculated in large clinical trials with a sample size of tens of thousands of people. Participants are broken into two groups. They are then monitored over several months to see how many got COVID-19 from each group. (Image: News18 Creative)
Let’s take a look at the Pfizer vaccine case study. Here’s to understand how the infected people falling in ach group (vaccinated or placebo) determines a vaccine’s efficacy. (Image: News18 Creative)
Let’s take a look at the Pfizer vaccine case study. Here’s to understand how the infected people falling in ach group (vaccinated or placebo) determines a vaccine’s efficacy. (Image: News18 Creative)
Real Pfizer vaccine efficacy is 95 percent which means significant percentage reduction of disease in the vaccinated group. (Image: News18 Creative)
Real Pfizer vaccine efficacy is 95 percent which means significant percentage reduction of disease in the vaccinated group. (Image: News18 Creative)
Here are some other factors determining how effective a vaccine truly is. (Image: News18 Creative)
Here are some other factors determining how effective a vaccine truly is. (Image: News18 Creative)
For head-t-head comparison of vaccines, the trials need to have the same inclusion criteria in the same parts of the world at the same time. (Image: News18 Creative)
For head-to-head comparison of vaccines, the trials need to have the same inclusion criteria in the same parts of the world at the same time. (Image: News18 Creative)
According to the experts, the goal of COVID-19 vaccines is not to eliminate the virus, but to remove its ability to cause serious hospitalization and death. (Image: News18 Creative)
According to the experts, the goal of COVID-19 vaccines is not to eliminate the virus, but to remove its ability to cause serious hospitalization and death. (Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #COVID-19 vaccine #Slideshow #World News
first published: Apr 15, 2021 06:34 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.