COVID-19 | A look at the time taken by face masks to dispose of as compared to other oceanic waste

The demand for disposable face masks skyrocketed due to the pandemic. A number of these enter the environment, winding up in the oceans. Despite their single-use nature, disposable masks are expected to take centuries to decompose while in the ocean. Here’s how this compares to other items we use on a day-to-day basis. (Image: News18 Creative)

Single-use face masks are made from a variety of meltdown plastics and are difficult to recycle. They enter oceans when they are littered, when waste management systems are inadequate, or when these systems become overwhelmed. (Image: News18 Creative)

52 billion disposable face masks were produced in 2020. (Image: News18 Creative)