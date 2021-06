With the origins of the coronavirus still up in the air more than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic began, scientists aren’t sure where exactly the virus that caused so many deaths and so much distress came from, and how it was able to spread so rapidly among humans. The Wuhan lab-leek theory – once dismissed as ridiculous – has gained new credence in recent days. Here’s out attempt to sift through the flurry of speculation about the coronavirus origin story. (Image: News18 Creative)

From being dismissed as a conspiracy theory to President Joe Biden urging US intelligence agencies to investigate the lab leak theory, here’s how the discourse changed. (Image: News18 Creative)

A study by Chinese researchers published in the Lancet of the first 41 hospitalized patients in Wuhan with confirmed infections found that 13 of the 41 cases had no link to the seafood marketplace that originally was considered the origin of the outbreak. (Image: News18 Creative)

On February 19, 2020, a statement is published in Lancet by 27 scientists. The statement was drafted and organized by Peter Daszak, President of EcoHealth alliance, which funded research at WIV with U.S. government grants. (Image: News18 Creative)

On April 24, 2020, under pressure from the White House, the National Institutes of Health terminates the grant to EcoHealth Alliance that funded study of bat coronaviruses at WIV. (Image: News18 Creative)

This virus, stored and studied at WIV, was 96 percent identical to the coronavirus. (Image: News18 Creative)

On February 19, 2021, US calls for an independent COVID-19 investigation, “with expert findings free from intervention or alteration by the Chinese government.” (Image: News18 Creative)

On March 4, 2021, scientists from around the world, in an open letter to WHO, say previous investigation was flawed, call for a new investigation into the origins of the virus. (Image: News18 Creative)

There is currently no direct evidence for either a natural origin or a lab leak. The virus is genetically similar to coronaviruses found in bats and in pangolins. But scientists haven’t found the exact sequence in an animal, despite Chinese scientists having reportedly tested 50,000 samples from three hundred species of wildlife. (Image: News18 Creative)