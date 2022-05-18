COVID-19 | A look at how the numbers of visitors in museums are rising slowly after the pandemic

Moneycontrol News

Museum attendance went down significantly in the last two years, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Two years on, number of visitors at leading museums is rising slowly. (Image: News18 Creative)The year 2021 saw only 71 million visitors in top 100 museums and galleries compared to 230 million in 2019. (Image: News18 Creative)Paris’ Louvre recorded 2.82 million visitors in 2021. Take a look at the ten most-visited museums. (Image: News18 Creative)