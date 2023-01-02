COVID-19: A list of countries that have imposed restrictions on Chinese travellers

Around a dozen countries have slapped fresh travel regulations on travellers from China, as the world's most populous nation faces a surge in Covid cases following its decision to relax strict virus restrictions. Here is a run-down of the countries that have imposed mandatory Covid tests and other rules on arrivals from China. (Image: Representative AFP)

United States | As of January 5, the United States will require negative Covid tests taken within two days of departure -- or documentation proving passengers have recovered from the virus within the last 90 days -- for all entries from China. Acceptable tests include "a PCR test or an antigen self-test administered and monitored by a telehealth service or a licensed provider", according to the US Centers for Disease Control. The rules include those travelling from Hong Kong and Macau. (Image: Representative AFP)

European Union | Starting January 5, all those arriving in France from China must present a negative PCR test result, or a rapid antigen test, that was taken less than 48 hours before their flight. Italy and Spain have also imposed Covid test requirements. European countries are set to meet this week to discuss a joint response to the issue, with incoming EU presidency holder Sweden saying it was "seeking a common policy for the entire EU when it comes to the introduction of possible entry restrictions". (Image: Representative AFP)

Australia |Australia is also requiring travellers from China -- including Hong Kong and Macau -- to provide a negative Covid-19 test before arrival, citing a "lack of comprehensive information" from Beijing about the outbreak. (Image: AFP)

Canada | Canada is asking travellers arriving from China to show a negative Covid test taken no more than two days before their departure. (Image: Representative AFP)

United Kingdom | In rules that come into effect on January 5, all travellers to the UK from China must submit a negative test before boarding. The UK government also said it would test "a sample of arrivals" to monitor for new variants. (Image: Representative AFP)

Israel | Israel is requiring Covid tests on foreigners intending to travel from China, with a screening centre set up to test arrivals who volunteered. (Image: Representative AFP)

Japan | Japan was one of the first countries to impose new rules on arrivals from China, requiring them to submit a negative Covid test. Those who test positive will be quarantined for seven days at designated facilities and Tokyo will also cap flights coming from mainland China. (Image: AFP)

South Korea | South Korea has also taken steps to screen travellers from China, requiring them to provide a negative Covid test before and after arrival. Travellers from Hong Kong and Macau are exempt from the rules. (Image: Representative AFP)

India | India will require travellers from China and a spate of other Asian countries to provide a negative Covid test taken within 72 hours of departure to the country. (Image: AFP)