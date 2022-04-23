English
    Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

    Here’s a list of all nine countries with nuclear weapons starting with the country that has the least amount of nuclear warheads

    Moneycontrol News
    April 23, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST
    The world’s nuclear-armed countries possess a combined total of close to 13,130 nuclear warheads with more than 90 percent belonging only to Russia and the United States. Here’s a list of all nine countries with nuclear weapons starting with the country that has the least amount of nuclear warheads. Note: All numbers have been updated to reflect data as of 2022 from World Population Review. (Image: Reuters)
    No 9 | North Korea: 40-50 nuclear warheads as of 2022. (Image: Reuters)
    No 8 | Israel: 90 nuclear warheads. (Image: Reuters)
    No 7 | India: 156 nuclear warheads. (Image: Reuters)
    No 6 | Pakistan: 165 nuclear warheads. (Image: Reuters)
    No 5 | The United Kingdom: 225 nuclear warheads. (Image: Reuters)
    No 4 | France: 290 nuclear warheads. (Image: Reuters)
    No 3 | China: 350 nuclear warheads. (Image: Reuters)
    No 2 | The United States of America: 5,550 nuclear warheads. (Image: Reuters)
    No 1 | Russia: 6,257 nuclear warheads. (Image: Reuters)
    first published: Feb 7, 2020 09:01 am
