you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

Countries with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates

Over 5.18 billion vaccine doses have been administered against COVID-19 while the contagion continues to rage in several countries owing to the highly infectious Delta variant.

Moneycontrol News
August 29, 2021 / 02:54 PM IST
India administered more than one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on August 27, the highest ever in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry. The country has so far vaccinated over 63 crore doses of anti-coronavirus vaccines. Take a look at countries with the highest vaccination rates across the world. (Image: Reuters)
Japan has administered over 124 million COVID-19 vaccines. With this, nearly 44 percent population has become fully vaccinated. (Image: Reuters)
The US has administered 367 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. With this, over 52 percent population are fully vaccinated. However, infections continue to rise in low-vaccinated states, according to Bloomberg vaccine tracker. (Image: Reuters)
The United Kingdom has administered over 90 million vaccine doses and has over 63 percent of the population fully vaccinated. The country has lifted almost all coronavirus-induced restrictions. (Image: AFP)
China has administered over two billion vaccine doses covering 72 percent of the population, of which 63.5 percent are fully vaccinated, according to Bloomberg’s COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker. (Image: Reuters)
Singapore has fully vaccinated 80 percent of its population against COVID-19, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post on August 29. “It means Singapore has taken another step forward in making ourselves more resilient to COVID-19,” Kung said. (Image: Reuters)
