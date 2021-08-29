Countries with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates

India administered more than one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on August 27, the highest ever in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry. The country has so far vaccinated over 63 crore doses of anti-coronavirus vaccines, which also means that at least 50 percent of the Indian population has received at least one dose. Take a look at countries with the highest vaccination rates across the world. (Image: Reuters)

Japan has administered over 124 million COVID-19 vaccines. With this, nearly 44 percent of the population has become fully vaccinated. (Image: Reuters)

The US has administered 367 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. With this, over 52 percent of the population are fully vaccinated. However, infections continue to rise in low-vaccinated states, according to Bloomberg vaccine tracker. (Image: Reuters)

The United Kingdom has administered over 90 million vaccine doses and has over 63 percent of the population fully vaccinated. The country has lifted almost all coronavirus-induced restrictions. (Image: AFP)

China has administered over two billion vaccine doses covering 72 percent of the population, of which 63.5 percent are fully vaccinated, according to Bloomberg’s COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker. (Image: Reuters)