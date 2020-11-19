Last Updated : Nov 19, 2020 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Countries where people spend most time on social media; here's where India stands
Global Web Index surveyed 6,76,000 internet users aged 16-64 across 46 markets and reported that global internet users spent around 2 hours on an average on social media per day. In Japan, people spend less than 50 minutes a day on social networks, whereas in Philippines people spent nearly four hours on social media everyday. Let’s take a look at the top countries where people devote most time on digital social sphere.