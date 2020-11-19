Countries where people spend most time on social media; here's where India stands

Amid the ongoing coronavirus global outbreak people are stuck at home and have been spending more of their lives online. Global Web Index surveyed 6,76,000 internet users aged 16-64 across 46 markets and reported that global internet users spent around 2 hours on an average on social media per day. In many of the markets that Global Web Index surveyed, social media use has shrunk in Q1 2020 when compared to 2019 and 2018. Emerging markets continue to spend the most time on social networks. In Japan, people spend less than 50 minutes a day on social networks, whereas in Philippines people spent nearly four hours on social media everyday. Let’s take a look at the top countries where people devote most time on digital social sphere. (Image: Flickr)