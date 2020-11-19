PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2020 03:37 PM IST

Countries where people spend most time on social media; here's where India stands

Global Web Index surveyed 6,76,000 internet users aged 16-64 across 46 markets and reported that global internet users spent around 2 hours on an average on social media per day. In Japan, people spend less than 50 minutes a day on social networks, whereas in Philippines people spent nearly four hours on social media everyday. Let’s take a look at the top countries where people devote most time on digital social sphere.

Moneycontrol News
Amid the ongoing coronavirus global outbreak people are stuck at home and have been spending more of their lives online. Global Web Index surveyed 6,76,000 internet users aged 16-64 across 46 markets and reported that global internet users spent around 2 hours on an average on social media per day. In many of the markets that Global Web Index surveyed, social media use has shrunk in Q1 2020 when compared with 2019 and 2018. Emerging markets continue to spend the most time on social networks. In Japan, people spend less than 50 minutes a day on social networks, whereas in Philippines people spent nearly four hours on social media everyday. Let's take a look at the top countries where people devote most time on digital social sphere.

No. 1 | Philippines | Average time spent: 3 hours and 50 minutes

No. 2 | Nigeria | Average time spent: 3 hours and 42 minutes (Image: Reuters)

No. 3 |India | Average time spent: 2 hours and 36 minutes (Image: Reuters)

No. 4 | USA | Average time spent: 2 hours and 8 minutes

No. 5 | China | Average time spent: 1 hour and 57 minutes (Image: Unsplash)

No. 6 | UK | Average time spent: 1 hour and 41 minutes

No. 7 | Germany | Average time spent: 1 hour 20 minutes (Image: Reuters)

No. 8 | Japan | Average time spent: 46 minutes (Image: Shutterstock)

First Published on Nov 19, 2020 03:37 pm

