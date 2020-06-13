Coronavirus | World witnesses new normal, with robots & social distancing norms post lockdown

Many countries have begun lifting the lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic as the economies struggle. However, the surge in COVID-19 cases in underdeveloped regions with no proper health systems could undermine efforts to halt the pandemic
After months of lockdown, countries around the world are returning to a version of life while following precautionary measures against novel coronavirus. Many countries started lifting lockdown due to economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 spread. However the surge of the coronavirus in underdeveloped regions with no proper health systems could undermine efforts to halt the pandemic. A robot known as "Alexia" waits on customers at a bar at Plaza del Castillo square, in Pamplona, northern Spain, June 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Members of the Cape Town City Ballet Company, wearing face masks and shields and practicing social distancing as they practice after the company returned for their first day back at work after more than two months in lockdown in Cape Town, South Africa, June 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht)
A man wearing a mask has a haircut with a barber wearing a protective suit to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus as people practicing social distancing are reflected on a window in Manila, Philippines on June 8, 2020. Barbershops and beauty salons are now allowed to operate under strict health measures as the lockdown continues to ease in the capital. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Customers drink a toast through plastic protector against the coronavirus infection at Kichiri, an "izakaya" restaurant chain in Tokyo, June 4, 2020. As Japanese return to schools, shops and offices reconfigured to help prevent new coronavirus infections with ample use of plastic screens, masks and reminders to keep their distance, access to faster testing is crucial, officials say. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Signs for customers to observe social distancing measures, are seen on the road as a restaurant worker wearing a protective face mask and shield against the spread of coronavirus, waits for customers at a restaurant on Istiklal street, the main shopping street in Istanbul, as shops reopen, June 1, 2020, following weeks of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
A urinal is marked with black tape to prevent use as a measure to encourage safe social distancing in a shopping mall bathroom in Asuncion, Paraguay, June 5, 2020. The government has eased the lockdown it put in place to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, authorizing the opening of some stores and restaurants as part of a plan coined, "Intelligent Quarantine." (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
People ride a train with seats arranged for social distancing measures during the first day of a more relaxed coronavirus lockdown in Manila, Philippines on June 1, 2020. Traffic jams and crowds of commuters are back in the Philippine capital, which shifted to a more relaxed quarantine with limited public transport in a high-stakes gamble to slowly reopen the economy while fighting the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A student wearing a face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic pays attention to his teacher at a rural school near Empalme Olmos, Uruguay, June 1, 2020. Some children returned to school in some areas as Uruguay's total lockdown begins to ease. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
Moenchengladbach players celebrate in front of the cardboards with photos of fans displayed on the stands at the end of the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Union Berlin in Moenchengladbach, Germany, May 31, 2020. The German Bundesliga becomes the world's first major soccer league to resume after a two-month suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool)
Muslims pray spaced apart to help curb the spread of the coronavirus during a Friday prayer at the Al Barkah Grand Mosque in Bekasi on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, May 29, 2020. Muslims in some parts of Indonesia attended Friday prayers as mosques closed by the coronavirus for weeks were allowed to start reopening in the world's most populous Muslim nation. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
Graduating seniors of Brophy College Preparatory waits their turn to walk down the aisle to the stage individually during Diploma Days due to the coronavirus, May 28, 2020, in Phoenix. Divided up into smaller groups, the graduating Class of 2020 crossed the stage to graduate over a several day period for social distancing protocols. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Circles designed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus by encouraging social distancing line San Francisco's Dolores Park, May 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Display mannequins are placed between customers at the Cafe Livres in Essen, Germany, May 20, 2020. The cafe set the dolls as placeholders on various places for more distance between customers due to the new coronavirus orders for restaurants and cafes. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Wearing face shield, mask and gloves, an employee cleans a face mask vending machine at the Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, May 19, 2020. As part of the country's COVID-19 response, the Thai government requires use of face masks in public. Patrons without face masks are denied entry to shops, restaurants and other venues. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
First Published on Jun 13, 2020 11:31 am