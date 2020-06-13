Coronavirus | World witnesses new normal, with robots & social distancing norms post lockdown

After months of lockdown, countries around the world are returning to a version of life while following precautionary measures against novel coronavirus. Many countries started lifting lockdown due to economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 spread. However the surge of the coronavirus in underdeveloped regions with no proper health systems could undermine efforts to halt the pandemic. A robot known as "Alexia" waits on customers at a bar at Plaza del Castillo square, in Pamplona, northern Spain, June 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)