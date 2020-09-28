Coronavirus vaccine tracker September 28 | Check out the latest developments from around the world

Globally, more than 3.2 crore infections and over 9.9 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Moneycontrol News As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, several vaccine candidates are in various stages of trials. Here are all the latest updates on coronavirus vaccines and their progress. 1 | China pushes emergency use of COVID vaccine despite concerns: China, where COVID-19 first emerged and where its spread has now reportedly been contained, hundreds of thousands are being given the COVID-19 vaccine without final regulatory approval for general use, raising ethical and safety questions, news agency Associated Press reported. 2 | Pfizer urged to wait till November to seek COVID-19 vaccine authorisation: In order to meet rigorous and scientific safety standards, Pfizer should wait at least till late November before seeking FDA authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine, more than 60 leading researchers and bioethicists have said in a letter. 3 | Russian coronavirus vaccine 'Sputnik V' delivers immunity after the first dose: Russia's coronavirus vaccine has conferred immunity on some of those who received it after the first dose, its developer said according to reports. The vaccine is administered in two doses, reports suggest, and the developer said that even if an infection is developed between the first and the second doses, it will occur in a "weaker" form. 4 | Indian government launches an online portal for vaccine updates: The government on September 28 launched an online portal where information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, like launch date, research, among other things, can be accessed, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said. First Published on Sep 28, 2020 05:52 pm