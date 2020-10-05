Coronavirus vaccine tracker October 5 | Check out the latest developments from around the world

Globally, more than 3.4 crore infections and over 10.3 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moneycontrol News As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, several vaccine candidates are in various stages of trials. Here are all the latest updates on coronavirus vaccines and their progress. 1 | Bharat Biotech to use ViroVax's adjuvant for Covaxin: Bharat Biotech said its potential coronavirus vaccine, Covaxin, approved for human trials, will use adjuvant Alhydroxiquim-II to boost immune response and longer lasting immunity. The technology is being used under this licensing agreement with US-based ViroVax. Adjuvant is used to boost the vaccine efficacy. 2 | Centre plans to vaccinate 20-25 crore Indians by July 2021: The Centre expects to receive 40-50 crore doses of a vaccine for COVID-19 by July 2021, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on October 4. The doses should be enough to cover 20-25 crore people when delivered, he said. 3 | Japan to offer free COVID-19 vaccine to populace: The government of Japan will offer vaccines against the novel coronavirus infection for free to all citizens. The Japanese government has approved the spending of 670 billion yen from its reserve funds under fiscal 2020 supplementary budget to secure COVID-19 vaccines. The provision of free COVID-19 vaccine to the populace aims for a comprehensive inoculation against the coronavirus pandemic. 4 | UK's vaccine task force head says vaccinating all of UK 'not going to happen': Britain's vaccine task force chair Kate Bingham said vaccinating everyone in the country for the novel coronavirus was "not going to happen", according to reports, and added that only those at risk would have to be vaccinated. "There's going to be no vaccination of people under 18. It's an adult-only vaccine, for people over 50, focusing on health workers and care home workers and the vulnerable," Bingham said in an interview. First Published on Oct 5, 2020 05:22 pm