Coronavirus vaccine tracker October 5 | Check out the latest developments from around the world

4 | UK's vaccine task force head says vaccinating all of UK 'not going to happen': Britain's vaccine task force chair Kate Bingham said vaccinating everyone in the country for the novel coronavirus was "not going to happen", according to reports, and added that only those at risk would have to be vaccinated. "There's going to be no vaccination of people under 18. It's an adult-only vaccine, for people over 50, focusing on health workers and care home workers and the vulnerable," Bingham said in an interview.