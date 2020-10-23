Coronavirus vaccine tracker October 23 | Check out the latest developments from around the world

5 | COVID-19 vaccine ready & coming within weeks, says US President Donald Trump at final presidential debate with rival Joe Biden: US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that a COVID-19 vaccine is "ready" and going to be announced "within weeks" to combat the deadly disease that has killed over 223,000 Americans, as he debated with his Democratic challenger Joe Biden for the final time before the presidential election. "We have a vaccine that's coming, it's ready. It's going to be announced within weeks and it's going to be delivered, the President said, adding that companies like Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer are doing very well on that front.