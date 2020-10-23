Coronavirus vaccine tracker October 23 | Check out the latest developments from around the world

Globally, there have been over 4.15 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 11.33 lakh people have died so far. Moneycontrol News As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, several vaccine candidates are in various stages of trials. Here are all the latest updates on coronavirus vaccines and their progress. 1 | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin receives approval for Phase III trials: Bharat Biotech's coronavirus vaccine Covaxin has received approval for carrying out Phase III trials on October 22, reports suggest. The approvals were reportedly given after assessing data from Phase I and II and animal challenge study. 2 | Oxford COVID-19 vaccine doing everything expected', independent study finds: The Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine undergoing Phase III clinical trials with British pharma giant AstraZeneca is doing everything expected which means good news in the fight against the deadly virus, an independent analysis said. A team at Bristol University used recently developed techniques to validate that the vaccine accurately follows the genetic instructions programmed into it by the Oxford University team. 3 | Govt plans special immunisation programme for COVID-19 vaccine: The coronavirus vaccine, once available, will be distributed under a special COVID-19 immunisation programme with the Centre procuring the doses directly and making it available for priority groups, official sources told news agency PTI. According to them, the Centre will procure the vaccine directly to make it available to the priority groups free-of-charge through the existing network of states and districts. 4 | German health minister expects COVID-19 vaccine in early 2021, says report: A COVID-19 vaccine could be available for the German population early next year, Health Minister Jens Spahn was quoted as saying on Friday, adding that Germany would be prepared to pass on surplus amounts of the shot to other countries. Spahn told Der Spiegel that as soon as enough vaccine was available it would be possible to vaccinate a large proportion of the population that wanted the shot in six to seven months. 5 | COVID-19 vaccine ready & coming within weeks, says US President Donald Trump at final presidential debate with rival Joe Biden: US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that a COVID-19 vaccine is "ready" and going to be announced "within weeks" to combat the deadly disease that has killed over 223,000 Americans, as he debated with his Democratic challenger Joe Biden for the final time before the presidential election. "We have a vaccine that's coming, it's ready. It's going to be announced within weeks and it's going to be delivered, the President said, adding that companies like Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer are doing very well on that front. First Published on Oct 23, 2020 05:24 pm