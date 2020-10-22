Coronavirus vaccine tracker October 22 | Check out the latest developments from around the world

2 | A big portion of COVID-19 vaccines likely to be manufactured in India, says Gates Foundation CEO: A very large portion of COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be manufactured in India through the country's strong and robust private sector partners, said Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman in an interview to news agency PTI. "I think India is doing everything it can right now with the resources at hand, but we are all hopeful that next year some of these vaccines should come out...and our expectation is that a very large portion of these are likely to be manufactured in India through the strong and robust Indian private sector partners and then that will be the key area to focus on in the next phase of the COVID pandemic," he said.