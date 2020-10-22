Coronavirus vaccine tracker October 22 | Check out the latest developments from around the world

Globally, there have been over 4.10 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 11.27 lakh people have died so far. Moneycontrol News As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, several vaccine candidates are in various stages of trials. Here are all the latest updates on coronavirus vaccines and their progress. 1 | AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says: Brazilian health authority Anvisa said on October 21 that a volunteer in a clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University died, stating it had received data from an investigation into the matter. The regulator said testing of the vaccine would continue. It provided no further details, citing medical confidentiality of those involved in trials. 2 | A big portion of COVID-19 vaccines likely to be manufactured in India, says Gates Foundation CEO: A very large portion of COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be manufactured in India through the country's strong and robust private sector partners, said Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman in an interview to news agency PTI. "I think India is doing everything it can right now with the resources at hand, but we are all hopeful that next year some of these vaccines should come out...and our expectation is that a very large portion of these are likely to be manufactured in India through the strong and robust Indian private sector partners and then that will be the key area to focus on in the next phase of the COVID pandemic," he said. 3 | The US likely to have enough COVID-19 vaccines for all vulnerable Americans by year-end, says official: The United States is likely to have enough safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines available to inoculate the most vulnerable Americans by the end of 2020, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said. The US government is "cautiously optimistic" that one or two vaccines, likely from Pfizer Inc or Moderna Inc, will be available by the end of the year and can begin to be distributed to Americans, officials said during a news conference. 4 | Vaccine in India might be available by December, says report: The government expects a COVID-19 vaccine by December if the clinical trials are successful, a senior health ministry official said, according to a report by Mint. It is difficult to say when the vaccines will be available. It depends on how the trials go and when the vaccines get regulatory approval. But the earliest it is expected in late December or January," the official was quoted as saying by the newspaper. First Published on Oct 22, 2020 05:09 pm