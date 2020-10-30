Coronavirus vaccine tracker | Check out the latest developments from around the world as on October 30

3 | Dr. Anthony Fauci says first U.S. COVID-19 vaccines could ship late December or early January: If all goes well, the first doses of a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine will likely become available to some high-risk Americans in late December or early January, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious diseases expert, said. Based on current projections from vaccine front-runners Moderna Inc, and Pfizer Inc, Americans will likely know "sometime in December whether or not we have a safe and effective vaccine," said Fauci who is also the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.