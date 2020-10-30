Coronavirus vaccine tracker | Check out the latest developments from around the world as on October 30

Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker: Here are all the latest updates on the coronavirus vaccine candidates and their progress. Moneycontrol News As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, several vaccine candidates are in various stages of trials. Here are all the latest updates on coronavirus vaccines and their progress. 1 | Russia temporarily halts 'Sputnik-V' trial due to shortage of doses: Russia has temporarily halted its COVID-19 vaccine trails due to high demand and shortage of doses, news agency Reuters reported quoting a representative at the firm running the trials. "It’s related to the fact that there’s colossal demand for the vaccine and they are not producing enough to keep up," the official said. 2 | Brazil will have a COVID-19 vaccine by June 2021, says regulator: Brazil expects to have a vaccine against COVID-19 approved and ready for use in a national inoculation program by June, the head of the country's health regulator Anvisa, Antonio Barra Torres, said. With the world's worst outbreak of coronavirus after the United States and India, Brazil has become a key testing ground and has approved late-stage clinical trials for four vaccines that are under development. 3 | Dr. Anthony Fauci says first U.S. COVID-19 vaccines could ship late December or early January: If all goes well, the first doses of a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine will likely become available to some high-risk Americans in late December or early January, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious diseases expert, said. Based on current projections from vaccine front-runners Moderna Inc, and Pfizer Inc, Americans will likely know "sometime in December whether or not we have a safe and effective vaccine," said Fauci who is also the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. 4 | Moscow authorities promise mass vaccination against COVID-19 as Russian cases soar: Moscow residents who want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 may be able to do so as early as next month if large volumes of doses are supplied by then, city authorities said on Friday as Russia’s daily tally of cases rose past 18,000 to a record high. First Published on Oct 30, 2020 03:35 pm