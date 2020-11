While the world is still battling the novel coronavirus, two of the COVID-19 vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, have shown positive results in fighting the virus in the late-stage trials. Based on initial data, Pfizer’s vaccine has shown more than 90 percent efficiency in preventing coronavirus whereas Moderna has claimed that its experimental vaccine was 94.5 percent effective, based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial. Let's take a look at some of the key points of both the vaccines. (Image: News18 Creative)