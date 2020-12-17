MARKET NEWS

Coronavirus vaccine | People get vaccinated in US; thank scientists, doctors

Here are some of the images of people in the US as they get vaccinated for coronavirus.

Moneycontrol News
December 17, 2020 / 12:41 PM IST
Craig Spencer, Director - Global Health in Emergency Medicine, Columbia Medicine, gets vaccinated and shows a written message, "I got vaccinated for the new baby joining our family any day now". (Image courtesy: Twitter)
A doctor gives coronavirus vaccine to a lady in New York. (Image courtesy: Twitter)
A man from New York gets vaccinated. (Image courtesy: Twitter)
People in the US show the mark where they received vaccination. (Image courtesy: Twitter)
A lady shows a message written on a piece of paper stating, "I got vaccinated for those we have lost to COVID-19 (we miss you). (Image courtesy: Twitter)
A man appeals to people in his Twitter post to get vaccination as he gets vaccinated himself. (Image courtesy: Twitter)
A placard shown by a lady states, "I got vaccinated for my family, my patients, my colleagues, myself. Thank you, scientists". (Image courtesy: Twitter)
A man in his Twitter post thanked scientists, doctors and those who have sacrificed so much to tackle this pandemic. (Image courtesy: Twitter)
A man shows a thumbs-up sign as he gets vaccinated. On his Twitter post, he says, "Science prevails, Hopeful for the future". (Image courtesy: Twitter)
“Thank you to the scientists, doctors, pharmacists, RNs, public health professionals and administrators who made this happen!, says Sejal Parekh after being vaccinated. (Image courtesy: Twitter)
