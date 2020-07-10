Coronavirus pandemic | Singaporeans cast their votes wearing gloves and masks

With gloves and masks on, Singaporeans voted on July 10 in a general election which is expected to return Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's long-governing party to power. In order to hold elections safely amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the number of polling stations increased to 1,100 from 880 and other safety measures such as masks and temperature checks are also being followed. Voters were given a two-hour window to cast their votes to reduce crowding. Election officials were wearing full personal protective gear and polling booths were sanitised every half hour. (Image: AP)