Coronavirus pandemic | Singaporeans cast their votes wearing gloves and masks

With gloves and masks on, Singaporeans voted on July 10 in a general election which is expected to return Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's long-governing party to power. In order to hold elections safely amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the number of polling stations increased to 1,100 from 880 and other safety measures such as masks and temperature checks are also being followed. Voters were given a two-hour window to cast their votes to reduce crowding. Election officials were wearing full personal protective gear and polling booths were sanitised every half hour. (Image: AP)
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (centre) wears a mask while observing social distancing as he lines up to enter the Alexandra Primary School polling centre in Singapore. (Image: AP)
People's Action Party Secretary-General and Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, right, verifies his identity with a polling official at the Alexandra Primary School polling centre in Singapore. (Image: AP)
Voters wear face masks and observe social distancing as they line up to enter the Alexandra Primary School polling centre in Singapore. (Image: AP)
Voters wait for their turn inside the Dunearn Secondary School polling station in Singapore (Image: AP)
Voters, wearing face masks, cast their votes at the Chung Cheng High School polling centre in Singapore on July 10. (Image: AP)
Voters, wearing face masks, verify their identities with polling officers at the Chung Cheng High School polling centre before casting their votes in Singapore. (Image: AP)
A voter wearing a face mask, has his hand sanitised by a polling official after casting his vote at a polling station at the Chung Cheng High School polling centre in Singapore. (Image: AP)
A voter casts her ballot at the Chung Cheng High School polling centre in Singapore on July 10. (Image: AP)
A voter wearing a face mask has her temperature checked with a thermal scanner at the Dunearn Secondary School polling station in Singapore. (Image: AP)
Wheelchair-bound voters, wearing face masks, leave the Alexandra Primary School polling centre after casting their votes in Singapore. (Image: AP)
First Published on Jul 10, 2020 07:07 pm