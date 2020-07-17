In pics | New Yorkers wander in Manhattan's High Line Park as it reopens after 4 months of shutdown

New Yorkers wandered through Manhattan’s elevated High Line Park on July 16 as it reopened with limited capacity after a four-month shutdown due to COVID-19 pandemic. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 New Yorkers wandered through Manhattan’s elevated High Line Park on July 16 as it reopened with limited capacity after a four-month shutdown due to COVID-19 pandemic. The High Line was mostly empty on the first day of opening after closure due to the ongoing outbreak and its walkway was spotted with bright green circles spaced six feet apart to maintain social distancing. (Image: Reuters) 2/8 A child wearing a protective face mask plays on a sitting platform painted with social distancing circles on the elevated High Line Park in Manhattan on the first day of the park's re-opening following the outbreak of the coronavirus in New York City, New York, US on July 16. (Image: Reuters) 3/8 A worker checks-in people who made reservations to visit the elevated High Line Park in Manhattan on the first day of the park's re-opening limiting the number of visitors following the outbreak of the COVID-19 in New York City on July 16. (Image: Reuters) 4/8 A woman walks on a pathway painted with social distancing circles on the elevated High Line Park in Manhattan on July 16. (Image: Reuters) 5/8 A butterfly lands on Echinacea flowers on the elevated High Line Park in Manhattan on the first day of the park's re-opening following the outbreak of the coronavirus on July 16. (Image: Reuters) 6/8 A sign greets people walking on a pathway painted with social distancing circles on the elevated High Line Park in Manhattan on July 16. (Image: Reuters) 7/8 A man walks on painted social distancing circles on a pathway on the elevated High Line Park in Manhattan on July 16. (Image: Reuters) 8/8 People walk on a pathway painted with social distancing circles on the elevated High Line Park in Manhattan on July 16. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jul 17, 2020 03:04 pm