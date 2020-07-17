App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2020 03:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | New Yorkers wander in Manhattan's High Line Park as it reopens after 4 months of shutdown

New Yorkers wandered through Manhattan’s elevated High Line Park on July 16 as it reopened with limited capacity after a four-month shutdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
New Yorkers wandered through Manhattan’s elevated High Line Park on July 16 as it reopened with limited capacity after a four-month shutdown due to COVID-19 pandemic. The High Line was mostly empty on the first day of opening after closure due to the ongoing outbreak and its walkway was spotted with bright green circles spaced six feet apart to maintain social distancing. (Image: Reuters)
1/8

New Yorkers wandered through Manhattan’s elevated High Line Park on July 16 as it reopened with limited capacity after a four-month shutdown due to COVID-19 pandemic. The High Line was mostly empty on the first day of opening after closure due to the ongoing outbreak and its walkway was spotted with bright green circles spaced six feet apart to maintain social distancing. (Image: Reuters)

A child wearing a protective face mask plays on a sitting platform painted with social distancing circles on the elevated High Line Park in Manhattan on the first day of the park's re-opening following the outbreak of the coronavirus in New York City, New York, U.S., July 16. (Image: Reuters)
2/8

A child wearing a protective face mask plays on a sitting platform painted with social distancing circles on the elevated High Line Park in Manhattan on the first day of the park's re-opening following the outbreak of the coronavirus in New York City, New York, US on July 16. (Image: Reuters)

A worker checks-in people who made reservations to visit the elevated High Line Park in Manhattan on the first day of the park's re-opening limiting the number of visitors following the outbreak of the COVID-19 in New York City, July 16. (Image: Reuters)
3/8

A worker checks-in people who made reservations to visit the elevated High Line Park in Manhattan on the first day of the park's re-opening limiting the number of visitors following the outbreak of the COVID-19 in New York City on July 16. (Image: Reuters)

A woman walks on a pathway painted with social distancing circles on the elevated High Line Park in Manhattan, July 16. (Image: Reuters)
4/8

A woman walks on a pathway painted with social distancing circles on the elevated High Line Park in Manhattan on July 16. (Image: Reuters)

A butterfly lands on Echinacea flowers on the elevated High Line Park in Manhattan on the first day of the park's re-opening following the outbreak of the coronavirus, July 16. (Image: Reuters)
5/8

A butterfly lands on Echinacea flowers on the elevated High Line Park in Manhattan on the first day of the park's re-opening following the outbreak of the coronavirus on July 16. (Image: Reuters)

A sign greets people walking on a pathway painted with social distancing circles on the elevated High Line Park in Manhattan on July 16. (Image: Reuters)
6/8

A sign greets people walking on a pathway painted with social distancing circles on the elevated High Line Park in Manhattan on July 16. (Image: Reuters)

A man walks on painted social distancing circles on a pathway on the elevated High Line Park in Manhattan, July 16. (Image: Reuters)
7/8

A man walks on painted social distancing circles on a pathway on the elevated High Line Park in Manhattan on July 16. (Image: Reuters)

People walk on a pathway painted with social distancing circles on the elevated High Line Park in Manhattan, July 16. (Image: Reuters)
8/8

People walk on a pathway painted with social distancing circles on the elevated High Line Park in Manhattan on July 16. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Jul 17, 2020 03:04 pm

tags #coronavirus #manhattan high line park #Slideshow #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.