Coronavirus pandemic | Here's a look at the 10 most affected countries with highest number of COVID-19 cases

With more than 1,99,343 coronavirus cases, India is now among the 10 worst-affected countries by COVID-19. According to data from Worldometer, as many as 63,73,494 people worldwide are infected by the novel coronavirus as on June 02, 2020, and the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared it a pandemic. USA has most confirmed cases in world. Here is a list of the most affected countries in terms of registered cases and deaths. (Image: AP)