Coronavirus pandemic calls off Christmas markets in Europe

Markets across the country — including in Frankfurt, Dortmund and many in Berlin — were called off a month ago. Let’s take a look at some of the places which usually witnessed huge crowd during the festive season but are empty now amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.
This combination image shows a file photo dated December 5, 2019, of the traditional Christmas Market at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, top, and the square on November 28, 2020, below. (Image: AP)
This combination image shows a file photo dated December 20, 2016, of the traditional Market in Strasbourg, France, top, and the square on November 27, 2020, below. (Image: AP)
This combination image shows a file photo dated November 25, 2019 of the Roemerberg square in Frankfurt, Germany, with the traditional Christmas market, top. And the Roemerberg square on November 27, 2020, below. (Image: AP)
This combination image shows a file photo dated December 18, 2019, of the traditional Christmas Market next to Saint Catherine church in Brussels, Belgium, below. And the square on November 24, 2020, top. (Image: AP)
This combination image shows a file photo dated December 18, 2019, of the Grand Place with the traditional Christmas Market in Brussels Belgium, top, and the square on November 24, 2020, below. (Image: AP)
This combination image shows a file photo dated November 24, 2008, of the Charlottenburg Palace with the traditional Christmas Market in Berlin Germany, top. And the square on November 24, 2020, below. (Image: AP)
This combination image shows a file photo dated December 1, 2017, of the square in front of the Church of Our Lady with the traditional Christmas Market in Nuremberg, Germany, top. And the square on November 23, 2020, below. (Image: AP)
This combination image shows a file photo dated November 25, 2013, of the Gendarmen market square with the traditional Christmas Market in Berlin Germany, top, and the square on November 23, 2020, below. (Image: AP)
This combination image shows a file photo dated December 17, 2018, of the square with the traditional Christmas Market in Dortmund, Germany, top, and the square on November 23, 2020, below. (Image: AP)
First Published on Nov 30, 2020 01:55 pm