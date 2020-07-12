Coronavirus pandemic | These celebs, politicians have tested positive for COVID-19 so far

App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol 
/home/moneycontrol/commonstore/commonfiles/headband_data_live.json
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [title] => Exclusive keynote by MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari at Small Business Virtual Summit with CISCO on 17th July - Register Now
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-08 00:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594146600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [rank] => 1
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [title] => LIVE Webinar: RSI - 5 Star Trading Strategy Webinar by Vishal B. Malkan . Watch Now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/ms/malkansviews/?utm_source=Moneycontrol&utm_medium=Headdband
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Watchnow-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Watchnow-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [rank] => 2
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [rank] => 3
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [title] => Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Use Coupon: PRO365.
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => PRO365
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Ribbon
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [end_date] => 2020-07-31 23:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1596216600
            [rank] => 4
        )

)
Array
(
    [count] => 1
    [data] => Array
        (
            [0] => Array
                (
                    [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
                    [link] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
                    [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                        (
                            [category] => Top Band
                            [action] => Virtual Summit
                            [label] => From-Home
                        )

                )

        )

)
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2020 08:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | These celebs, politicians have tested positive for COVID-19 so far

Some of the well-known celebrities, politician or sports stars are tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
As the number of coronavirus cases is increasing day-by-day, some of the well-known celebrities, politician or sports stars have quarantine themselves after tested positive for the coronavirus. Here are all well-known people who have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. (Image: Reuters)
1/24

As the number of Coronavirus cases is increasing day-by-day, some of the well-known celebrities, politician or sports stars have quarantined themselves after tested positive for the Coronavirus. Here are all well-known people who have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. (Image: Reuters)

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11. (Image: Reuters)
2/24

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11. (Image: Reuters)

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11. (Image: PTI)
3/24

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11. (Image: PTI)

Pince Charles tested positive for coronavirus. (Image: Reuters)
4/24

Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus but remains in good health. (Image: Reuters)

Indian singer Kanika Kapoor (Image: Reuters)
5/24

Indian singer Kanika Kapoor (Image: Reuters)

Jackson Browne (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
6/24

Jackson Browne (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Actor Daniel Dae Kim (Image: Reuters)
7/24

Actor Daniel Dae Kim (Image: Reuters)

Hollywood actor Idris Elba tested positive for coronavirus. (Image: Reuters)
8/24

Hollywood actor Idris Elba tested positive for coronavirus. (Image: Reuters)

Spanish opera singer Plácido Domingo (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
9/24

Spanish opera singer Plácido Domingo (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Game of Thrones star Indira Varma tested positive for coronavirus. (Image: Reuters)
10/24

Game of Thrones star Indira Varma tested positive for coronavirus. (Image: Reuters)

Olga Kurylenko, French-Ukranian actress (Image: Reuters)
11/24

Olga Kurylenko, French-Ukranian actress (Image: Reuters)

Kristofer Hivju, Norwegian actor (Image: Reuters)
12/24

Kristofer Hivju, Norwegian actor (Image: Reuters)

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Image: Reuters)
13/24

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, tested positive for the Coronavirus (Image: Reuters)

Begona Gomez, the wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, has tested positive for coronavirus
14/24

Begona Gomez, wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, has tested positive for coronavirus. (Image: Reuters)

Spain's equality minister Irene Montero. (Image: Reuters)
15/24

Spain's Equality Minister Irene Montero. (Image: Reuters)

Hollywood actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson (Image: Reuters)
16/24

Hollywood actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson (Image: Reuters)

Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus. (Image: Reuters)
17/24

Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus. (Image: Reuters)

NBA star Rudy Gobert (Image: Reuters)
18/24

NBA star Rudy Gobert (Image: Reuters)

Fabio Wajngarten, Public official in Brazil (Image: Reuters)
19/24

Fabio Wajngarten, Public official in Brazil (Image: Reuters)

NBA star Donovan Mitchell (Image: Reuters)
20/24

NBA star Donovan Mitchell (Image: Reuters)

Nadine Dorries (in centre), UK Health Minister (Image: Reuters)
21/24

Nadine Dorries (in centre), UK Health Minister (Image: Reuters)

Franck Riester, French Culture Minister (Image: Reuters)
22/24

Franck Riester, French Culture Minister (Image: Reuters)

Daniele Rugani, Italian national soccer team star (Image: Reuters)
23/24

Daniele Rugani, Italian national soccer team star (Image: Reuters)

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal's head coach (Image: Reuters)
24/24

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal's head coach (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 04:33 pm

tags #celebrities #coronavirus #coronavirus outbreak #Coronavirus pandemic #Slideshow #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.