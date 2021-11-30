MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

Coronavirus | All you need to know about the heavily mutated Omicron variant and other variants

All you need to know about coronavirus variants, and why the heavily mutated Omicron variant has put scientists on alert.

Moneycontrol News
November 30, 2021 / 08:03 PM IST
Omicron variant of Covid has raised concern globally. The variant was first reported in South Africa and scientists are still working to figure out how dangerous this coronavirus variant is. (Image: News18 Creative)
The Omicron variant of coronavirus has reportedly got over 30 mutations in the spike protein. t is not yet clear whether infection with Omicron causes more severe disease compared to infections with other variants. (Image: News18 Creative)
A World Health Organization panel named the variant omicron and classified it as a highly transmissible virus of concern, the same category that includes the predominant delta variant, which is still a scourge driving higher cases of sickness and death in Europe and parts of the United States. (Image: News18 Creative)
As the world and India slides into escalated Covid anxiety and the global scientific community grapples with the emergence of a new strain with multiple mutations, several experts said current Covid vaccines are likely to be effective against Omicron too. A look at some of the current variants of concern. (Image: News18 Creative)
A mutation means a change in a nucleic acid base or amino acid molecule. Mutations eventually accumulate to generate variants that differ from the original virus more and more. Here are some mutations of concern. (Image: News18 Creative)
The B.1.1.529 Covid variant, first detected in South Africa last week, was designated by the World Health Organisation as a Variant of Concern (VOC). (Image: News18 Creative)
From December 1, the Indian government's new rules for international travelers will come into force. Passengers will have to take a Covid test post arrival and wait for the test results at the airport. (Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #coronavirus variants #COVID variant #Covid-10 #Omicron #Slideshow #World News
first published: Nov 30, 2021 08:02 pm

