Coronavirus | All you need to know about the heavily mutated Omicron variant and other variants

Omicron variant of Covid, which was reported to WHO on November 24, has raised concerns globally. The variant was first recorded in South Africa and scientists are still working to figure out how dangerous this variant is. (Image: News18 Creative)

The Omicron variant of coronavirus has reportedly over 32 mutations in the spike protein. It is not yet clear whether an infection from the latest variant is more severe than that from others. (Image: News18 Creative)

A World Health Organization panel named the variant omicron and classified it as a highly transmissible virus of concern, which is a category that includes the predominant delta variant. The delta variant is still causing high rates of sickness and death in Europe, and in parts of the United States. (Image: News18 Creative)

As the world and India slides into escalated Covid anxiety and the global scientific community grapples with the emergence of a new strain with multiple mutations, several experts provided some relief in saying that the current Covid vaccines are likely to be effective against omicron too. A look at some of the current variants of concern. (Image: News18 Creative)

Mutations, which are changes in a nucleic acid base or amino acid molecule, accumulate over time to generate variants that differ from the original virus more and more. Here are some mutations of concern. (Image: News18 Creative)