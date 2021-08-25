MARKET NEWS

Copenhagen named world's safest city; two Indian cities make it to Top 50 list

Denmark's capital city Copenhagen has been named as the world’s safest city as per the recent study from the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU). The EIU, sponsored by NEC, has released the Safe Cities Index 2021. The fourth iteration of the index looks at 60 cities across 76 indicators, covering digital, health, infrastructure, personal, and environmental security scored out of 100. With 56.1 points and 54.4 points respectively, Indian capital New Delhi and Mumbai managed to grab their place among the top 50 safe cities 2021 list. Here are the world’s top 10 safest cities.

Moneycontrol News
August 25, 2021 / 05:33 PM IST
Rank 10 | Stockholm | Sweden capital city scored 78 points to be in the top 10 list of safest cities in the world.
Rank 9 | Melbourne | Australian city Melbourne took the ninth spot with 78.6 points.
Rank 8 | Hong Kong | With 78.6 points, Hong Kong is the eighth safest city in the world.
Rank 7 | Wellington | Capital of New Zealand scored 79 points to take the seventh spot in the top 10 safest cities in the world list.
Rank 6 | Amsterdam | With 79.3 points Amsterdam is in the world’s top 10 safest cities list.
Rank 5 | Tokyo | Japan capital ranked fifth as the safest city in the world with 80 points out of 100.
Rank 4 | Sydney | Australia’s safest city Sydney ranked fourth among the world’s top 10 safest cities with 80.1 points.
Rank 3 | Singapore | The city slipped from its second ranking to third with 80.7 to be the one of the safest place amid the pandemic.
Rank 2 | Toronto | The Canadian city took the second spot with 82.2 points.
Rank 1 | Copenhagen | With 82.4 point out of 100, Denmark’s capital has overtaken Tokyo and Singapore as the world’s safest city.
