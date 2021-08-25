Copenhagen named world's safest city; two Indian cities make it to Top 50 list

Rank 10 | Stockholm | Sweden capital city scored 78 points to be in the top 10 list of safest cities in the world.

Rank 9 | Melbourne | Australian city Melbourne took the ninth spot with 78.6 points.

Rank 8 | Hong Kong | With 78.6 points, Hong Kong is the eighth safest city in the world.

Rank 7 | Wellington | Capital of New Zealand scored 79 points to take the seventh spot in the top 10 safest cities in the world list.

Rank 6 | Amsterdam | With 79.3 points Amsterdam is in the world’s top 10 safest cities list.

Rank 5 | Tokyo | Japan capital ranked fifth as the safest city in the world with 80 points out of 100.

Rank 4 | Sydney | Australia’s safest city Sydney ranked fourth among the world’s top 10 safest cities with 80.1 points.

Rank 3 | Singapore | The city slipped from its second ranking to third with 80.7 to be the one of the safest place amid the pandemic.

Rank 2 | Toronto | The Canadian city took the second spot with 82.2 points.