COP26 | Can we phase out coal? Here’s all you need to know

Moneycontrol News

At the 2021 COP26 conference, 40 nations agreed to phase coal out of their energy mixes. Yet, last year, global coal-fired electricity generation was at an all-time high. Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine and Russia’s decision to cut off gas exports, the European Union decided to bank more on coal and other energy sources than on Russian gas. Here’s a look at how coal would need to be eliminated from the energy mix in order to reach net zero goals by 2050, based on data provided by the International Energy Agency (IEA).Decline in coal-powered electricity generation required till 2030 to achieve the Paris Agreement’s goals of restricting global heating to 1.5 degrees.With 9.5 percent rise in coal generation in 2021, China is the world’s biggest coal power country.A look at annual change in electricity generation, in terawatt hours.Current emissions from fossil energy infrastructure are already more than twice the amount that would push the planet over 1.5 Celsius degree of global heating, possibly bringing more intense heat, fire, storms, flooding, and drought.Coal-powered electricity generation must fall by 13 percent every year until 2030 to achieve the Paris Agreement’s goals of keeping global heating to only 1.5 degrees.29 percent share of demand growth in 2021 met by wind and solar.