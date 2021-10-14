Concern grows over plight of Bosnian migrants

Hundreds of migrants, including small children, babies and elderly people, have camped out in northwest Bosnia, braving worsening weather and tough Croatian border police for a chance to head on towards Western Europe. (Image: AP)

With some of the shelters no more than sticks covered by nylon sheeting, the settlement sprawls over a muddy field near the town of Velika Kladusa, a few kilometres from the border with Croatia. Locals say the camp has sprouted over the past few weeks. There's no running water, lavatory, shower or electricity, and a freezing Bosnian winter is approaching fast. (Image: AP)

The migrants cope as best they can. They bring water in plastic containers, light fires for warmth and try to keep their tents tidy inside. Some men could be seen washing or shaving, hoping to keep clean in a sea of mud and dirt around them. (Image: AP)

The migrants chop firewood as toddlers use sticks to draw on the ground. Some children play with plush animals or dolls, while a group of boys crouch over a game of marbles. Aid workers say the migrants refuse to move into official, organised camps so they can keep as close to the Croatian border as possible. Many of the children are sick already, they say. (Image: AP)

Some of the people there have tried to enter Croatia illegally for dozens of times only to be turned back by the police. The Croatian police were recently filmed beating migrants with batons and returning them to Bosnia. (Image: AP)

Last week, Croatia admitted its police were in the video footage taken under a joint effort spearheaded by the non-profit group Lighthouse Reports. Three officers have been suspended over what officials insist was an isolated incident. Croatia had repeatedly denied similar accusations in the past. (Image: AP)

Camp resident Mohammad Romal, from Afghanistan, said he, too, was beaten by the police when he was caught with a group of migrants deep inside Croatia — heading for Italy and, ultimately, France. He said the police took their belongings and drove them back to Bosnia. “You can’t talk to them, you can’t say ‘why you are beating us, what is the reason?’” he said. (Image: AP)

Romal's determination to build a better life for himself is shared by scores of others who fled violence and poverty in the Middle East, Africa or Asia. Thousands remain stuck in the Balkans, desperate to move on towards Europe's prosperous heartland, while many more risk their lives everyday crossing the Mediterranean. (Image: AP)

People camping near Velika Kladusa say they moved there because official camps are not close enough to the border, and they don't have enough money to pay for transport each time they try to enter Croatia. Migrants often pay small fortunes to people smugglers to be spirited across borders. (Image: AP)