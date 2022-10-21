Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022 | A look at some of funniest animal photos from this year's finalists

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards announced the top 40 finalists of 2022 to recognise some of the funniest animal photos this year. From thousands of photos submitted by photographers from around the world, the organizers have revealed the shortlisted images chosen from a rich and varied smorgasbord of delightful entries. Let’s take a look at some of the finalists’ images of Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022 competition.
"Jumping Jack" by Alex Pansier (Image: Alex Pansier/comedywildlifephoto.com)
"What do you mean smile?! I am smiling!" by Alison Buttigieg (Image: Alison Buttigieg/comedywildlifephoto.com)
"I CU boy !" by Arshdeep Singh (Image: Arshdeep Singh/comedywildlifephoto.com)
"Monkey Wellness Centre" by Federica Vinci (Image: Federica Vinci/comedywildlifephoto.com)
"Talk To The Fin!" by Jennifer Hadley (Image: Jennifer Hadley/comedywildlifephoto.com)
"The Wink" by Kevin Lohman (Image: Kevin Lohman/comedywildlifephoto.com)
"You can't see me, can you?" by Lukas Zeman (Image: Lukas Zeman/comedywildlifephoto.com)
"Keep calm and keep your head" by Martin Grace (Image: Martin Grace/comedywildlifephoto.com)
"Barf" by Paul Eijkemans (Image: Paul Eijkemans/comedywildlifephoto.com)
"Excuse Me... Pardon Me!" by Ryan Sims (Image: Ryan Sims/comedywildlifephoto.com)
"What shall I write next" by Torie Hilley (Image: Torie Hilley/comedywildlifephoto.com)
"Buck-a-roo!" by Vince Burton (Image: Vince Burton/comedywildlifephoto.com)
"Pegasus, the flying horse." by Jagdeep Rajput (Image: Jagdeep Rajput/comedywildlifephoto.com)