Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022 | A look at some of funniest animal photos from this year's finalists

"Jumping Jack" by Alex Pansier (Image: Alex Pansier/comedywildlifephoto.com)

"What do you mean smile?! I am smiling!" by Alison Buttigieg (Image: Alison Buttigieg/comedywildlifephoto.com)

"I CU boy !" by Arshdeep Singh (Image: Arshdeep Singh/comedywildlifephoto.com)

"Monkey Wellness Centre" by Federica Vinci (Image: Federica Vinci/comedywildlifephoto.com)

"Talk To The Fin!" by Jennifer Hadley (Image: Jennifer Hadley/comedywildlifephoto.com)

"The Wink" by Kevin Lohman (Image: Kevin Lohman/comedywildlifephoto.com)

"You can't see me, can you?" by Lukas Zeman (Image: Lukas Zeman/comedywildlifephoto.com)

"Keep calm and keep your head" by Martin Grace (Image: Martin Grace/comedywildlifephoto.com)

"Barf" by Paul Eijkemans (Image: Paul Eijkemans/comedywildlifephoto.com)

"Excuse Me... Pardon Me!" by Ryan Sims (Image: Ryan Sims/comedywildlifephoto.com)

"What shall I write next" by Torie Hilley (Image: Torie Hilley/comedywildlifephoto.com)

"Buck-a-roo!" by Vince Burton (Image: Vince Burton/comedywildlifephoto.com)