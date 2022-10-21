English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

    Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022 | A look at some of funniest animal photos from this year's finalists

    Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards announced the top 40 finalists of 2022 to recognise some of the funniest animal photos this year. From thousands of photos submitted by photographers from around the world, the organizers have revealed the shortlisted images chosen from a rich and varied smorgasbord of delightful entries. Let’s take a look at some of the finalists’ images of Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022 competition.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 21, 2022 / 06:41 PM IST
    "Jumping Jack" by Alex Pansier (Image: Alex Pansier/comedywildlifephoto.com)
    "Jumping Jack" by Alex Pansier (Image: Alex Pansier/comedywildlifephoto.com)
    "What do you mean smile?! I am smiling!" by Alison Buttigieg (Image: Alison Buttigieg/comedywildlifephoto.com)
    "What do you mean smile?! I am smiling!" by Alison Buttigieg (Image: Alison Buttigieg/comedywildlifephoto.com)
    "I CU boy !" by Arshdeep Singh (Image: Arshdeep Singh/comedywildlifephoto.com)
    "I CU boy !" by Arshdeep Singh (Image: Arshdeep Singh/comedywildlifephoto.com)
    "Monkey Wellness Centre" by Federica Vinci (Image: Federica Vinci/comedywildlifephoto.com)
    "Monkey Wellness Centre" by Federica Vinci (Image: Federica Vinci/comedywildlifephoto.com)
    "Talk To The Fin!" by Jennifer Hadley (Image: Jennifer Hadley/comedywildlifephoto.com)
    "Talk To The Fin!" by Jennifer Hadley (Image: Jennifer Hadley/comedywildlifephoto.com)
    "The Wink" by Kevin Lohman (Image: Kevin Lohman/comedywildlifephoto.com)
    "The Wink" by Kevin Lohman (Image: Kevin Lohman/comedywildlifephoto.com)
    "You can't see me, can you?" by Lukas Zeman (Image: Lukas Zeman/comedywildlifephoto.com)
    "You can't see me, can you?" by Lukas Zeman (Image: Lukas Zeman/comedywildlifephoto.com)
    "Keep calm and keep your head" by Martin Grace (Image: Martin Grace/comedywildlifephoto.com)
    "Keep calm and keep your head" by Martin Grace (Image: Martin Grace/comedywildlifephoto.com)
    "Barf" by Paul Eijkemans (Image: Paul Eijkemans/comedywildlifephoto.com)
    "Barf" by Paul Eijkemans (Image: Paul Eijkemans/comedywildlifephoto.com)
    "Excuse Me... Pardon Me!" by Ryan Sims (Image: Ryan Sims/comedywildlifephoto.com)
    "Excuse Me... Pardon Me!" by Ryan Sims (Image: Ryan Sims/comedywildlifephoto.com)
    "What shall I write next" by Torie Hilley (Image: Torie Hilley/comedywildlifephoto.com)
    "What shall I write next" by Torie Hilley (Image: Torie Hilley/comedywildlifephoto.com)
    "Buck-a-roo!" by Vince Burton (Image: Vince Burton/comedywildlifephoto.com)
    "Buck-a-roo!" by Vince Burton (Image: Vince Burton/comedywildlifephoto.com)
    "Pegasus, the flying horse." by Jagdeep Rajput (Image: Jagdeep Rajput/comedywildlifephoto.com)
    "Pegasus, the flying horse." by Jagdeep Rajput (Image: Jagdeep Rajput/comedywildlifephoto.com)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards #Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022 #photography #Slideshow #wildlife #World News
    first published: Oct 21, 2022 06:41 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.