Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022 | A look at some of funniest animal photos from this year's finalists
Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards announced the top 40 finalists of 2022 to recognise some of the funniest animal photos this year. From thousands of photos submitted by photographers from around the world, the organizers have revealed the shortlisted images chosen from a rich and varied smorgasbord of delightful entries. Let’s take a look at some of the finalists’ images of Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022 competition.