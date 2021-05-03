COVID-19 | Cafes, restaurants reopen in Greece for outdoor service after 6 months lockdown

Cafes and restaurants reopened in Greece on May 3 for sit-down service for the first time in nearly six months, as the country began easing coronavirus-related restrictions with a view to opening the vital tourism industry in the summer. Tourism is an important industry for the country, and tourism-related businesses and services are scheduled to reopen on May 15. (Image: AP)

Cafes, restaurants and bars, which had been shut to all but takeout and delivery services when lockdown-type measures were imposed in early November, reopened for outdoor seated service only. Tables are set a certain distance apart to maintain social distancing, while standing customers and music aren't allowed. (Image: AP)

The reopening comes on a national holiday, the day after Orthodox Easter, and many people took advantage of the unseasonably warm weather to head to sidewalk cafes. (Image: AP)

A maximum of six customers are allowed per table, while staff must carry out compulsory coronavirus home self-tests. A nightly curfew that was in force from 9 p.m. is being pushed back to 11 p.m. as of May 3, with bars, restaurants and cafes allowed to remain open until 15 minutes before curfew. (Image: AP)