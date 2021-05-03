MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 | Cafes, restaurants reopen in Greece for outdoor service after 6 months lockdown

Cafes, restaurants and bars, which had been shut to all but takeout and delivery services when lockdown-type measures were imposed in early November, reopened for outdoor seated service only.

Associated Press
May 03, 2021 / 06:25 PM IST
Cafes and restaurants reopened in Greece on May 3 for sit-down service for the first time in nearly six months, as the country began easing coronavirus-related restrictions with a view to opening the vital tourism industry in the summer. Tourism is a vital industry for the country, and tourism-related businesses and services are scheduled to reopen on May 15. (Image: AP)
Cafes, restaurants and bars, which had been shut to all but takeout and delivery services when lockdown-type measures were imposed in early November, reopened for outdoor seated service only. Tables are set a certain distance apart to maintain social distancing, while standing customers and music aren't allowed. (Image: AP)
The reopening comes on a national holiday, the day after Orthodox Easter, and many people took advantage of the unseasonably warm weather to head to sidewalk cafes. (Image: AP)
A maximum of six customers are allowed per table, while staff must carry out compulsory coronavirus home self-tests. A nightly curfew that was in force from 9 p.m. is being pushed back to 11 p.m. as of Monday, with bars, restaurants and cafes allowed to remain open until 15 minutes before curfew. (Image: AP)
Greece has been gradually easing restrictions despite stubbornly high infection rates and hospitalizations that have strained its health system. The country of about 11 million people has seen nearly 10,500 deaths and 346,500 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest figures available on May 1. (Image: AP)
Associated Press
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Greece #lockdown #Slideshow #Tourism industry #World News
first published: May 3, 2021 06:24 pm

