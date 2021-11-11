Climate activists demand action at COP26 summit

Climate activists dressed as characters inspired by the Netflix series "Squid Game" protest as they ask Samsung to go 100 percent renewable energy, outside the venue for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 10. (Image: Reuters)

Activists dressed as world leaders protest against the rising water levels during a demonstration on the Forth and Clyde Canal as the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) takes place, in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 9. (Image: Reuters)

Shilo Shiv Suleman of India, an artist with the Fearless Collective, paints a mural depicting indigenous leaders of unrecognised lands as protests continue while the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) takes place, in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 9. (Image: Reuters)

A giant baby balloon inflated by Climate Change activists is seen in the rain at Glasgow Green as the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) takes place, in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 8. (Image: Reuters)

Activists take part in a protest during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 8. (Image: Reuters)

Extinction Rebellion activists hold a "die-in" protest in front of the Mercer building, as the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) takes place, in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 8. (Image: Reuters)

Extinction Rebellion activists hold a banner next to police officers during a protest outside the venue of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 8. (Image: Reuters)

Extinction Rebellion activists hold a banner during a protest outside the venue of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 8. (Image: Reuters)

