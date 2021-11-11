MARKET NEWS

Climate activists demand action at COP26 summit

Demonstrations during the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. Thousands of young campaigners marched through the streets of Glasgow on November 5, demanding urgent action from world leaders at the U.N. climate conference to stave off catastrophic climate change.

Reuters
November 11, 2021 / 07:43 PM IST
Climate activists dressed as characters inspired by the Netflix series "Squid Game" protest as they ask Samsung to go 100 percent renewable energy, outside the venue for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland Britain, November 10. (Image: Reuters)
Climate activists dressed as characters inspired by the Netflix series "Squid Game" protest as they ask Samsung to go 100 percent renewable energy, outside the venue for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 10. (Image: Reuters)
Activists dressed as world leaders protest against the rising water levels during a demonstration on the Forth and Clyde Canal as the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) takes place, in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 9. (Image: Reuters)
Activists dressed as world leaders protest against the rising water levels during a demonstration on the Forth and Clyde Canal as the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) takes place, in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 9. (Image: Reuters)
Shilo Shiv Suleman of India, an artist with the Fearless Collective, paints a mural depicting indigenous leaders of unrecognised lands as protests continue while the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) takes place, in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 9. (Image: Reuters)
Shilo Shiv Suleman of India, an artist with the Fearless Collective, paints a mural depicting indigenous leaders of unrecognised lands as protests continue while the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) takes place, in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 9. (Image: Reuters)
A giant baby balloon inflated by Climate Change activists is seen in the rain at Glasgow Green as the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) takes place, in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 8. (Image: Reuters)
A giant baby balloon inflated by Climate Change activists is seen in the rain at Glasgow Green as the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) takes place, in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 8. (Image: Reuters)
Activists take part in a protest during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 8. (Image: Reuters)
Activists take part in a protest during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 8. (Image: Reuters)
Extinction Rebellion activists hold a "die-in" protest in front of the Mercer building, as the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) takes place, in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 8. (Image: Reuters)
Extinction Rebellion activists hold a "die-in" protest in front of the Mercer building, as the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) takes place, in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 8. (Image: Reuters)
Extinction Rebellion activists hold a banner next to police officers during a protest outside the venue of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 8. (Image: Reuters)
Extinction Rebellion activists hold a banner next to police officers during a protest outside the venue of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 8. (Image: Reuters)
Extinction Rebellion activists hold a banner during a protest outside the venue of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 8. (Image: Reuters)
Extinction Rebellion activists hold a banner during a protest outside the venue of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 8. (Image: Reuters)
Extinction Rebellion activists hold a "die-in" protest in front of the Mercer building, as the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) takes place, in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 8. (Image: Reuters)
Extinction Rebellion activists hold a "die-in" protest in front of the Mercer building, as the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) takes place, in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 8. (Image: Reuters)
Protesters attend a demonstration against the fossil fuel industry during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 7. (Image: Reuters)
Protesters attend a demonstration against the fossil fuel industry during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 7. (Image: Reuters)
Tags: #Climate protest #COP26 Summit #Glasgow
first published: Nov 11, 2021 07:43 pm

