Christmas lights, holiday spirit spread some cheer across globe amid COVID gloom As countries across the globe struggle to tackle the novel coronavirus crisis, Christmas celebrations and year-end festivities are just around the corner. People gather in masks to protect themselves against COVID-19 as Christmas illuminations brighten up skies in various cities. A close look at how the world is getting ready to celebrate Christmas despite pandemic blues.
Reuters
December 23, 2020 / 04:45 PM IST
A woman walks near a Christmas tree for the upcoming holiday season in Palace Square in central Saint Petersburg, Russia, on December 22. (Image: Reuters)
People walk under the Christmas street illuminations in Ogre, Latvia, on December 22. (Image: Reuters)
A person is silhouetted as they view a display of Christmas lights and characters on a house in a residential street amidst the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, in London, Britain, on December 22. (Image: Reuters)
A woman walks on a square decorated with Christmas trees in front of the famous Cologne cathedral amid the COVID-19 outbreak, on the days of lockdown in Cologne, Germany, on December 21. (Image: Reuters)
Christmas illuminations in a garden and on a house near Stansstad, Switzerland, on December 20. (Image: Reuters)
People walk in the illuminated city forest in Riga, Latvia, on December 20. (Image: Reuters)
People gather in masks to protect against COVID-19 as Christmas illuminations light the main square in Pristina, Kosovo, on December 19. (Image: Reuters)
Lights illuminate Monte Carlo Casino square as part of Christmas holiday season decorations in Monaco, on December 15. (Image: Reuters)
Christmas holiday lights decorate the Paris Town hall in Paris, France, on December 11. (Image: Reuters)
A house is illuminated ahead of Christmas in Delmenhorst, Germany, on December 10. (Image: Reuters)
Lights and figures in the garden of the so-called Christmas House of Gollnhuber family in Bad Tatzmannsdorf, Austria, on December 7. (Image: Reuters)
People look at Christmas lights illuminating Dylan Walsh's house in aid of cancer charity 'Arc House' in the Finglas Cappagh Green area of Dublin, Ireland, on December 5. (Image: Reuters)
A dreidel made of Christmas lights called 'Whirl of Whimsy' sits on the sidewalk along Fifth Avenue during a holiday season installation during the COVID-19 pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, on December 4. (Image: Reuters)
A plane made of Christmas lights called 'Magic Delivery' sits on the sidewalk along Fifth Avenue during a holiday season installation during the coronavirus pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, on December 4. (Image: Reuters)
A man points at a taxi cab made of Christmas lights called 'Christmas Cab' that sits on the sidewalk of Fifth Avenue during a holiday season installation during the COVID-19 pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, on December 4. (Image: Reuters)
Christmas holiday lights decorate trees along the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, on November 25. At the rear is the Arc de Triomphe and in the foreground the Egyptian obelisk. (Image: Reuters)