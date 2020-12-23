MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

Christmas lights, holiday spirit spread some cheer across globe amid COVID gloom

As countries across the globe struggle to tackle the novel coronavirus crisis, Christmas celebrations and year-end festivities are just around the corner. People gather in masks to protect themselves against COVID-19 as Christmas illuminations brighten up skies in various cities. A close look at how the world is getting ready to celebrate Christmas despite pandemic blues.

Reuters
December 23, 2020 / 04:45 PM IST
A woman walks near a Christmas tree for the upcoming holiday season in Palace Square in central Saint Petersburg, Russia December 22. (Image: Reuters)
A woman walks near a Christmas tree for the upcoming holiday season in Palace Square in central Saint Petersburg, Russia, on December 22. (Image: Reuters)
People walk under the Christmas street illuminations in Ogre, Latvia December 22. (Image: Reuters)
People walk under the Christmas street illuminations in Ogre, Latvia, on December 22. (Image: Reuters)
A person is silhouetted as they view a display of Christmas lights and characters on a house in a residential street amidst the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, London, Britain, December 22. (Image: Reuters)
A person is silhouetted as they view a display of Christmas lights and characters on a house in a residential street amidst the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, in London, Britain, on December 22. (Image: Reuters)
A woman walks on a square decorated with Christmas trees in front of the famous Cologne cathedral amid the COVID-19 outbreak, on the days of lockdown in Cologne, Germany, December 21. (Image: Reuters)
A woman walks on a square decorated with Christmas trees in front of the famous Cologne cathedral amid the COVID-19 outbreak, on the days of lockdown in Cologne, Germany, on December 21. (Image: Reuters)
Christmas illuminations are seen in a garden and on a house near Stansstad, Switzerland December 20. (Image: Reuters)
Christmas illuminations in a garden and on a house near Stansstad, Switzerland, on December 20. (Image: Reuters)
People walk in the illuminated city forest in Riga, Latvia December 20. (Image: Reuters)
People walk in the illuminated city forest in Riga, Latvia, on December 20. (Image: Reuters)
People gather in masks against COVID-19 as Christmas illuminations light the main square in Pristina, Kosovo December 19. (Image: Reuters)
People gather in masks to protect against COVID-19 as Christmas illuminations light the main square in Pristina, Kosovo, on December 19. (Image: Reuters)
Lights illuminate Monte Carlo Casino square as part of Christmas holiday season decorations in Monaco, December 15. (Image: Reuters)
Lights illuminate Monte Carlo Casino square as part of Christmas holiday season decorations in Monaco, on December 15. (Image: Reuters)
Christmas holiday lights decorate the Paris Town hall in Paris, France December 11. (Image: Reuters)
Christmas holiday lights decorate the Paris Town hall in Paris, France, on December 11. (Image: Reuters)
A house is illuminated ahead of Christmas in Delmenhorst, Germany, December 10. (Image: Reuters)
A house is illuminated ahead of Christmas in Delmenhorst, Germany, on December 10. (Image: Reuters)
A general view shows lights and figures in the garden of the so-called Christmas House of family Gollnhuber in Bad Tatzmannsdorf, Austria December 7. (Image: Reuters)
Lights and figures in the garden of the so-called Christmas House of Gollnhuber family in Bad Tatzmannsdorf, Austria, on December 7. (Image: Reuters)
People look at Christmas lights illuminating Dylan Walsh's house in aid of cancer charity 'Arc House' in the Finglas Cappagh Green area of Dublin, Ireland, December 5. (Image: Reuters)
People look at Christmas lights illuminating Dylan Walsh's house in aid of cancer charity 'Arc House' in the Finglas Cappagh Green area of Dublin, Ireland, on December 5. (Image: Reuters)
A dreidel made of Christmas lights called "Whirl of Whimsy" sits on the sidewalk along Fifth Avenue during a holiday season installation during the COVID-19 pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 4. (Image: Reuters)
A dreidel made of Christmas lights called 'Whirl of Whimsy' sits on the sidewalk along Fifth Avenue during a holiday season installation during the COVID-19 pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, on December 4. (Image: Reuters)
A plane made of Christmas lights called "Magic Delivery" sits on the sidewalk along Fifth Avenue during a holiday season installation during the coronavirus pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 4. (Image: Reuters)
A plane made of Christmas lights called 'Magic Delivery' sits on the sidewalk along Fifth Avenue during a holiday season installation during the coronavirus pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, on December 4. (Image: Reuters)
A man points at a taxi cab made of Christmas lights called "Christmas Cab" that sits on the sidewalk of Fifth Avenue during a holiday season installation during the COVID-19 pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 4. (Image: Reuters)
A man points at a taxi cab made of Christmas lights called 'Christmas Cab' that sits on the sidewalk of Fifth Avenue during a holiday season installation during the COVID-19 pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, on December 4. (Image: Reuters)
Christmas holiday lights decorate trees along the Champs Elysees in Paris, France November 25. At rear is the Arc de Triomphe and in the foreground the Egyptian obelisk. (Image: Reuters)
Christmas holiday lights decorate trees along the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, on November 25. At the rear is the Arc de Triomphe and in the foreground the Egyptian obelisk. (Image: Reuters)
Reuters
TAGS: #Christmas #Christmas festival #coronavirus #Slideshow #World News #Year-ender 2020
first published: Dec 23, 2020 04:45 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | New guidelines for passengers arriving from UK; vaccine can be adapted against the mutant COVID-19 strain in six weeks, says BioNTech

Coronavirus Essential | New guidelines for passengers arriving from UK; vaccine can be adapted against the mutant COVID-19 strain in six weeks, says BioNTech

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.