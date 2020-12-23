Christmas lights, holiday spirit spread some cheer across globe amid COVID gloom

A woman walks near a Christmas tree for the upcoming holiday season in Palace Square in central Saint Petersburg, Russia, on December 22. (Image: Reuters)

People walk under the Christmas street illuminations in Ogre, Latvia, on December 22. (Image: Reuters)

A person is silhouetted as they view a display of Christmas lights and characters on a house in a residential street amidst the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, in London, Britain, on December 22. (Image: Reuters)

A woman walks on a square decorated with Christmas trees in front of the famous Cologne cathedral amid the COVID-19 outbreak, on the days of lockdown in Cologne, Germany, on December 21. (Image: Reuters)

Christmas illuminations in a garden and on a house near Stansstad, Switzerland, on December 20. (Image: Reuters)

People walk in the illuminated city forest in Riga, Latvia, on December 20. (Image: Reuters)

People gather in masks to protect against COVID-19 as Christmas illuminations light the main square in Pristina, Kosovo, on December 19. (Image: Reuters)

Lights illuminate Monte Carlo Casino square as part of Christmas holiday season decorations in Monaco, on December 15. (Image: Reuters)

Christmas holiday lights decorate the Paris Town hall in Paris, France, on December 11. (Image: Reuters)

A house is illuminated ahead of Christmas in Delmenhorst, Germany, on December 10. (Image: Reuters)

Lights and figures in the garden of the so-called Christmas House of Gollnhuber family in Bad Tatzmannsdorf, Austria, on December 7. (Image: Reuters)

People look at Christmas lights illuminating Dylan Walsh's house in aid of cancer charity 'Arc House' in the Finglas Cappagh Green area of Dublin, Ireland, on December 5. (Image: Reuters)

A dreidel made of Christmas lights called 'Whirl of Whimsy' sits on the sidewalk along Fifth Avenue during a holiday season installation during the COVID-19 pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, on December 4. (Image: Reuters)

A plane made of Christmas lights called 'Magic Delivery' sits on the sidewalk along Fifth Avenue during a holiday season installation during the coronavirus pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, on December 4. (Image: Reuters)

A man points at a taxi cab made of Christmas lights called 'Christmas Cab' that sits on the sidewalk of Fifth Avenue during a holiday season installation during the COVID-19 pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, on December 4. (Image: Reuters)