Christmas 2021: Pictures encapsulating worldwide celebrations amid renewed COVID threat

Pope Francis stands on the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica to deliver his traditional Christmas Day Urbi et Orbi speech to the city and the world from the Vatican, December 25, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Yara Nardi)

The acting Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa leads a Christmas midnight mass at Saint Catherine's Church, in the Church of the Nativity, in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. (Image: Reuters/Mussa Qawasma)

Believers wearing protective face masks hold candles at a church as they take part in a Mass during Christmas celebrations in Solo, Central Java province, Indonesia (Image: Antara Foto/Mohammad Ayudha/via Reuters)

A cleric wearing a face mask, following the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, offers communion to a worshipper during a Christmas Eve mass at St. Joseph's Church, a government-sanctioned Catholic church on Wangfujing street in Beijing, China (Image: Reuters/Florence Lo)

People wearing Santa hats take part in a laughter yoga session during Christmas celebrations on a beach in Mumbai, India, December 25, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Niharika Kulkarni)

People attend a Christmas Eve service at St. Antuan Catholic church in central Istanbul, Turkey. The Covid-related safety protocol have been tightened in several countries following the detection of Omicron variant of the virus. (Image: Reuters/Dilara Senkaya)

People light candles before a Christmas Eve service at Saint Mary Draperis Roman Catholic Church in central Istanbul, Turkey (Image: Reuters/Dilara Senkaya)

A man wearing protective mask attends Mass on Christmas at Alexander Nevski cathedral in Sofia, Bulgaria (Image: Reuters/Spasiyana Sergieva)

People attend a Christmas Day service at the St. John's Cathedral in Peshawar, Pakistan (Image: Reuters/Fayaz Aziz)

Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are greeted by the Dean of Windsor as they arrive to attend the Christmas Day morning church service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain (Image: Jonathan Brady/Pool via Reuters)

Ammar al-Hakim, Leader of the Hikma movement, attends a mass during Christmas celebrations at St George Chaldean Church in Baghdad (Image: Reuters/Ahmed Saad)

Worshippers attend Mass inside the Cathedral of the Holy Name during Christmas celebrations in Mumbai, India (Image: Reuters/Niharika Kulkarni)

An Iraqi Christian man and a woman dressed up like Santa Claus ring bells after a mass during Christmas celebrations outside St George Chaldean Church in Baghdad (Image: Reuters/Ahmed Saad)

Images of first lady Jill Biden and U.S. President Joe Biden are seen on a Christmas tree honoring American educators, including Jill Biden, outside the Floriana restaurant in Washington (Image: Reuters/Elizabeth Frantz)

A man dressed as Santa Claus welcomes children as they get their first dose of Pfizer vaccine just before Christmas, in Brussels, Belgium on December 24 (Image: Reuters/Johanna Geron)