Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow for talks with Putin: See Pics

1/6

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on March 20 for a summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, state media reported. (Image: AFP)

2/6

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping were to discuss Beijing's propositions to stop the fighting in Ukraine, as the Chinese leader arrived Monday for a landmark visit with his counterpart in Moscow. (Image: AFP)

3/6

China has sought to portray itself as a neutral party in the Ukraine conflict, but Washington has accused Beijing of mulling arms exports to Moscow -- claims China has vociferously denied. (Image: AP)

4/6

Xi's three-day trip also serves as a show of support for internationally isolated Putin, just days after a war crimes tribunal issued a warrant for his arrest over accusation of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children. (Image: AP)

5/6

Xi will be the first national leader to shake Putin's hand since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for him on March 17 over the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia since its invasion. Moscow said the charge was among a number of "clearly hostile displays" and Beijing said it reflects double standards. (Image: AP)

6/6

Russia is presenting Xi's trip, his first since securing an unprecedented third term this month, as evidence that it has a powerful friend prepared to stand with it against a hostile West that it accuses of trying to isolate and defeat Moscow. (Image: AP) (With inputs from agencies)