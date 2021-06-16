China offers glimpse of Tibetan life without the Dalai Lama

The Chinese flag flies at a plaza near the Potala Palace in Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, as seen during a government organized visit for foreign journalists. High-pressure tactics employed by China's ruling Communist Party appear to be finding success in separating Tibetans from their traditional Buddhist culture and the influence of the Dalai Lama. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Members of the Buddhist faithful sit near a local holy site beneath a propaganda banner urging people to engage in a civilized manner in the Tibetan Buddhist practice of ritually burning pine branches in Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, as seen during a government organized visit for foreign journalists. High-pressure tactics employed by China's ruling Communist Party appear to be finding success in separating Tibetans from their traditional Buddhist culture and the influence of the Dalai Lama. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Monks walk past a mural with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Tiananmen Gate at the Tibetan Buddhist College near Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, as seen during a government organized visit for foreign journalists. High-pressure tactics employed by China's ruling Communist Party appear to be finding success in separating Tibetans from their traditional Buddhist culture and the influence of the Dalai Lama. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Monks prepare to go to dinner at the Tibetan Buddhist College near Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

A young monk dubbed as a recognized reincarnation or "living Buddha" studies a Chinese-language textbook during a class at the Tibetan Buddhist College near Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Members of the Buddhist faithful walk along a path to a holy site in Namtso in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Monks engage in debate in an outdoor area at the Tibetan Buddhist College near Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Members of the Buddhist faithful hold beads and a prayer wheel as they sit on a bench outside the Jokhang Temple in Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region,. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Monks circumambulate around the Jokhang Temple in Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

A monk teaches a class while sitting beneath a chalkboard with a mural commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Chinese government's control of Tibet at the Tibetan Buddhist College near Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

A Tibetan man leaves a Buddhist holy site built in a grotto in Namtso in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Monks walk along a sidewalk path lined with Chinese flags at the Tibetan Buddhist College near Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)