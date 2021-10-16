MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

Children brave the cold in makeshift Bosnian camp

Dozens of children, from months-old babies to young teenagers, are camping out with their families in northwestern Bosnia, awaiting their chance to slip across the Croatian border and migrate on toward Western Europe.

Associated Press
October 16, 2021 / 03:47 PM IST
Their toys brighten the muddy field and their cries at play fill the air. So, increasingly, do their coughs at night. (Image: AP)
Their toys brighten the muddy field and their cries at play fill the air. So, increasingly, do their coughs at night. (Image: AP)
Dozens of children, from months-old babies to young teenagers, are camping out with their families in northwestern Bosnia, awaiting their chance to slip across the Croatian border and migrate on toward Western Europe. (Image: AP)
Dozens of children, from months-old babies to young teenagers, are camping out with their families in northwestern Bosnia, awaiting their chance to slip across the Croatian border and migrate on toward Western Europe. (Image: AP)
Across a wide field dotted with makeshift tents, toddlers could be seen clinging to their toys on a cold fall morning. Some children wandered outside, while teenagers helped their families by bringing in water and food. (Image: AP)
Across a wide field dotted with makeshift tents, toddlers could be seen clinging to their toys on a cold fall morning. Some children wandered outside, while teenagers helped their families by bringing in water and food. (Image: AP)
The smaller ones likely have been on the road since they were born. Migrants usually spend years moving from country to country, and women often give birth in camps. (Image: AP)
The smaller ones likely have been on the road since they were born. Migrants usually spend years moving from country to country, and women often give birth in camps. (Image: AP)
The hope of better futures for their children is a main driver for people fleeing violence and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Most of the children at the camp near the Bosnian town of Velika Kladusa were doing what should be — playing. (Image: AP)
The hope of better futures for their children is the primary driver for people fleeing violence and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Most of the children at the camp near the Bosnian town of Velika Kladusa were doing what they should be — playing. (Image: AP)
A small girl wearing a winter suit and a pink woolen cap pushed a pink toy trolley, while a slightly older, wide-eyed girl hugged her plush gray toy dog. Boys played marbles and ran around joyfully, despite the uncertainties ahead of them. (Image: AP)
A small girl wearing a winter suit and a pink woolen cap pushed a pink toy trolley, while a slightly older, wide-eyed girl hugged her plush gray toy dog. Boys played marbles and ran around joyfully, despite the uncertainties ahead of them. (Image: AP)
Migrants set up the camp several weeks ago to be near the border of Croatia, a European Union member. There’s no running water, electricity or lavatories, but the people living here refuse to go to organized camps several kilometers (miles), saying they are too far from the border. (Image: AP)
Migrants set up the camp several weeks ago to be near the border of Croatia, a European Union member. There’s no running water, electricity or lavatories, but the people living here refuse to go to organized camps several kilometers (miles), saying they are too far from the border. (Image: AP)
Aid groups are particularly worried about the children staying out in the cold without proper facilities. Many have already developed sore throats or other symptoms of colds, along with skin problems, doctors say. (Image: AP)
Aid groups are particularly worried about the children staying out in the cold without proper facilities. Many have already developed sore throats or other symptoms of colds, along with skin problems, doctors say. (Image: AP)
“Most of the children need to be checked by a doctor.” said Ismet Sabic, a medical worker from the humanitarian group SOS Balkanroute that has been helping migrants in the camp. (Image: AP)
“Most of the children need to be checked by a doctor,” said Ismet Sabic, a medical worker from the humanitarian group SOS Balkanroute that has been helping migrants in the camp. (Image: AP)
Enver Hafuric, also from the SOS group, warned that the situation could get worse in coming weeks as the children sleep in the open. “Here in Bosnia, winters are disastrously cold,” he said. (Image: AP)
Enver Hafuric, also from the SOS group, warned that the situation could get worse in coming weeks as the children sleep in the open. “Here in Bosnia, winters are disastrously cold,” he said. (Image: AP)
Associated Press
Tags: #Bosnia #Bosnia migrants #Bosnian Migrant camp #migrants #Slideshow #World News
first published: Oct 16, 2021 03:47 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.