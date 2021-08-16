MARKET NEWS

English
In Pics| Chaos in Kabul as Taliban set to rule Afghanistan after 20 years

US troops were forced to fire warning shots into the air at Kabul's airport to prevent crowds of desperate citizens running onto planes, an official has told the Reuters news agency.

Moneycontrol News
August 16, 2021 / 11:39 AM IST
People gather at Kabul Airport to return to their respective places. (Image: AFP)
People leaving Kabul as Taliban reaches the capital city. (Image: AFP)
People of Kabul are on the roads to leave the city beacause of fear of Taliban. (Image: AFP)
Thousands of Afghanistan people in chaos as Taliban set to rule the country. (Image: AFP)
Mullah Baradar Akhund, a senior official of the Taliban, seated with a group of men. (Image: Reuters)
Taliban militants waving a Taliban flag on the back of a pickup truck drive past a crowded street at Pashtunistan Square area in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. (Image: AP)
The Taliban had also taken control of borders with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, Russia's Kommersant daily reported, citing Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, heightening security concerns for Moscow. (Image: AP)
The Taliban are battling to defeat the U.S-backed government and reimpose strict Islamic law. The speed of their advance has shocked the government and its allies. (Image: AP)
Taliban fighters patrol inside the city of Farah, capital of Farah province southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Mohammad Asif Khan)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Afghanistan #Kabul #Taliban #World News
first published: Aug 16, 2021 11:28 am

