Chandrayaan-3 undergoes last Moon-bound manoeuvre, prepares for propulsion and lander module separation
India's ambitious third Moon mission's spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 on August 16 successfully underwent a fifth and final Moon-bound orbit manoeuvre, bringing it even closer to the lunar surface.
PTI
August 16, 2023 / 11:42 AM IST
