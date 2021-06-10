MARKET NEWS

Britain prepares to host 47th G7 summit

The seaside village of St. Ives in Cornwall will host the G7 summit, which is expected to be dominated by vaccine diplomacy, trade, climate and an initiative for rebuilding infrastructure in the developing world.

Reuters
June 10, 2021 / 02:28 PM IST
A man photographs "Mount Recyclemore", an artwork depicting the G7 leaders looking towards Carbis Bay, made from electronic waste by Joe Rush and Alex Wreckage, ahead of the G7 summit, at Hayle Towans in Cornwall, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
Surfers enjoy the waves as a Royal Navy ship is seen, as security preparations are underway for the G7 leaders’ summit, near St Ives, Cornwall, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
British MPs Jess Phillips, Marsha de Cordova and activist and lawyer Shola Mos-Shogbamimu join a group of women's rights activists in delivering a letter to Downing Street, in London, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
Royal Navy vessel sails near Carbis Bay ahead of the G7 summit, Cornwall, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
Activists from climate action group Ocean Rebellion demonstrate in St Ives Harbour, ahead of the G7 summit, in St Ives, Cornwall, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
Police officers are seen in front of Carbis Bay Hotel ahead of the G7 summit,in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
A banner is seen on the fence ahead of the G7 summit, in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
A police officer stands guard at the entrance to Tregenna Castle ahead of the G7 summit, in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
