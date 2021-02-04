Britain mourns pandemic 'hero' Captain Tom Moore Captain Tom Moore, who raised millions for healthcare workers and offered a message of hope and self-sacrifice during the lockdown, died after suffering pneumonia and COVID-19. The British World War veteran, who was 100, struck a chord with locked-down Britain by walking around his garden with the help of a frame to raise 38.9 million pounds ($53 million). Moore's message to the world was that the sun would shine again and that the clouds would clear.
Reuters
February 04, 2021 / 03:28 PM IST
A woman places her hand on a mural of late record-breaking centenarian Captain Tom Moore, who died on February 2, in Two Gates, Tamworth, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and partner Carrie Symonds applaud outside 10 Downing Street during a national clap for late Moore and NHS workers, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, February 3. (Image: Reuters)
NHS staff participate during a national clap for Moore and all NHS workers, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, outside Bedford Hospital, in Bedford, Britain, February 3. (Image: Reuters)
A woman and child look at flowers left near to the residence of Captain Moore after his family announced that the centenarian fundraiser died, in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3. (Image: Reuters)
Junior soldiers at the Army Foundation College applaud during a national clap for Moore and NHS workers, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, Britain February 3. (Image: Reuters)
A tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore is displayed on a large screen at Piccadilly Circus, after it was announced that the centenarian fundraiser died, in London, Britain February 3. (Image: Reuters)
Woman views a mural of late record-breaking centenarian Moore in Pontefract, Britain February 3. (Image: Reuters)
Flowers and notes are seen near the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore, after his family announced that the centenarian fundraiser died, in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3. (Image: Reuters)
Residents participate in a national clap for late Captain Sir Tom Moore and all NHS workers, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Marston Moretaine, near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3. (Image: Reuters)
A person lays flowers at the gate to the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore, after his family announced that the centenarian fundraiser died, in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain February 3. (Image: Reuters)
Players line up during a minute's applause in memory of Captain Sir Tom Moore before the match, February 3. (Image: Reuters)