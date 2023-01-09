Brazil Protest: Bolsonaro supporters storm key government building

1/13 Supporters of Brazil's far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro on January 8 invaded the country's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court in Brasilia, in a grim echo of the U.S. Capitol invasion almost exactly two years ago by fans of former President Donald Trump. (Image: Reuters)

2/13 The sight of thousands of yellow-and-green clad protesters running riot in the capital capped months of tension following the October 30 presidential vote. (Image: AP)

3/13 Brazilian police used tear gas on January 8 to repel hundreds of supporters of far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro after they stormed onto Congress grounds one week after President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva's inauguration. (Image: AFP)

4/13 Supporters of Brazilian former President Jair Bolsonaro hold a demonstration at the Esplanada dos Ministerios in Brasilia. (Image: AFP)

5/13 Hundreds of supporters of Brazil's far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro broke through police barricades and stormed into Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court on January 8, in a dramatic protest against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's inauguration last week. (Image: AFP)

6/13 Paint and graffiti damage caused at the Supreme Court by supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, in Brasilia. Brazilian security forces locked down the area around Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court on January 9, a day after supporters of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the seat of power in riots that triggered an international outcry. (Image: AFP)

7/13 Picture of the destruction caused by supporters of Brazilian former President Jair Bolsonaro during an invasion to the Supreme Court in Brasilia on January 8. (Image: AFP)

8/13 Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the the National Congress building in Brasilia, Brazil. (Image: AP)

9/13 Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, attack a police armored vehicles as they storm the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. (Image: AP)

10/13 Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, clash with police as they storm the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. Planalto is the official workplace of the president of Brazil. (Image: AP)

11/13 A supporter of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, as confronted by a police phalanx after the demonstrators stormed the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. (Image: AP)

12/13 Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, leave the ministries' esplanade after a massive protest in Brasilia. The protesters who refuse to accept Bolsonaro´s election defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace in the capital, a week after the inauguration of his rival, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. (Image: AP)