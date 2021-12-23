MARKET NEWS

English
Blue ice cavern in Swiss Alpine glacier delights visitors

An ice cave in the Swiss Alps delighted visitors who came to marvel at its huge blue vault. The natural cave, also known as "the Mill" or "the Devil's Hole", forms through a siphon effect.

Reuters
December 23, 2021 / 03:22 PM IST
An ice cave which forms each year on a high-altitude glacier in the Swiss Alps delighted visitors who came on December 22 to marvel at its huge blue vault. (Image: Reuters)
The 20-metre (yard)-long cave, which varies in size and shape every year, has a rounded ceiling made of thick ice about 5 metres high. (Image: Reuters)
Hikers can reach the site in 15 minutes from the chairlift at Glacier 3000 above the resort of Les Diablerets. (Image: Reuters)
The natural cave, also known as "the Mill" or "the Devil's Hole", forms through a siphon effect. (Image: Reuters)
Each spring and summer, the cavity fills with water from snowmelt, forming a lake. In autumn, the plug disappears and the water drains, leaving the cave. (Image: Reuters)
"It's amazing to feel the cold, fresh air inside and to see what nature has made possible with the glacier," said visitor Jens Behrend from the nearby town of Gstaad. "It's amazing to see all the ice, to see the glacier open, and to feel how small you are in this cave." (Image: Reuters)
A stalactite is pictured in a 15m long natural ice cave created by melted water accumulated during the summer and by a siphon effect leaves in the autumn giving way to an ice cathedral, at the Glacier 3000 ski resort in Les Diablerets, Switzerland. (Image: Reuters)
Tags: #Slideshow #Swiss Alpine glacier #Switzerland #The Devil's Hole #World News
first published: Dec 23, 2021 03:22 pm

