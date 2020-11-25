PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2020 02:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bloomberg Billionaire Index | Top-10 richest people in the world

Back in January, Musk was ranked as the 35th richest person. Now, Musk has overtaken Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to become the second-richest person in the world

Moneycontrol News
Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk overtakes Microsoft’s co-founder Bill Gates to become the second richest person in the world. Elon Musk added over $100 billion to his wealth in 2020.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has overtaken Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to become the second-richest person in the world. Elon Musk added over $100 billion to his wealth in 2020. (Image: Reuters)

Rank 10 | Mukesh Ambani | Company: Reliance Industries | Net worth: $74.9 billion | YTD change: Gain by $16.2 billion (Image: Reuters)

Rank 9 | Steve Ballmer | Company: LA Clippers | Net worth: $77.4 billion | YTD change: Gain by $19.2 billion (Image: Reuters)

Rank 8 | Sergey Brin | Company: Google | Net worth: $80.1billion | YTD change: Gain by $17.4 billion (Image: Reuters)

Rank 7 | Larry Page | Company: Google | Net worth: $82.7 billion | YTD change: Gain by $18.1 billion (Image: Reuters)

Rank 6 | Warren Buffett | Company: Berkshire Hathaway | Net worth: $88.4 billion | YTD change: Fall by $883 million (Image:Reuters)

Rank 5 | Bernard Arnault | Company: LVMH | Net worth: $105 billion | YTD change: Fall by $647 million (Image: Reuters)

Rank 4 | Mark Zuckerberg | Company: Facebook | Net worth: $105 billion | YTD change: Gain by $26.5 billion (Image: AP)

Rank 3 | Bill Gates | Company: Microsoft co-founder | Net worth: $129 billion | YTD change: Gain by $15.8 billion (Image: Reuters)

Rank 2 | Elon R Musk | Company: SpaceX and Tesla | Net worth: $136 billion | YTD change: Gain by $108 billion (Image: Reuters)

Rank 1 | Jeff Bezos | Company: Amazon | Net worth: $183 billion | YTD change: Gain by $68.1 billion (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Nov 25, 2020 02:13 pm

