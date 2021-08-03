Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation | A look at some facts about world’s largest charitable organization

End of the Gates’ marriage may have implications for Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the biggest philanthropic organization in the world. Here are some facts about the world’s largest charitable organization. (Image: News18 Creative)

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation was launched in the year 2000. (Image: News18 Creative)

Headquartered in Seattle, foundation trust endowment is approx. $50 billion. (Image: News18 Creative)

Here's how big it is in comparison with the GDP of some countries. (Image: News18 Creative)

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is the largest private donor to the World Health Organisation (WHO). (Image: News18 Creative)

The foundation funds various global programmes. (Image: News18 Creative)

The Gates encouraged the rich to sign the Giving Pledge to donate their wealth to charitable causes. (Image: News18 Creative)