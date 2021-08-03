MARKET NEWS

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation | A look at some facts about world’s largest charitable organization

As Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates get officially divorced, a look at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation – the largest charitable organization in the world-- and what the couple’s separation may mean for it.

Moneycontrol News
August 03, 2021 / 08:36 PM IST
End of the Gates’ marriage may have implications for Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the biggest philanthropic organization in the world. Here are some facts about the world’s largest charitable organization. (Image: News18 Creative)
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation was launched in the year 2000. (Image: News18 Creative)
Headquartered in Seattle, foundation trust endowment is approx. $50 billion. (Image: News18 Creative)
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is the largest private donor to the World Health Organisation (WHO). (Image: News18 Creative)
Here's how big it is in comparison with the GDP of some countries. (Image: News18 Creative)
The foundation funds various global programmes. (Image: News18 Creative)
The Gates encouraged the rich to sign the Giving Pledge to donate their wealth to charitable causes. (Image: News18 Creative)
Bill and Melinda are co-chairs and trustees of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Initially they had agreed to keep working together on their philanthropic project. (Image: News18 Creative)
Tags: #Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation #Bill and Melinda Gates divorce #Bill Gates #Slidshow #World News
first published: Aug 3, 2021 08:36 pm

