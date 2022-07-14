English
    Biggest supermoon of 2022 lights up night skies around world

    One name for Wednesday’s full moon is the “Buck moon”--a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks.

    July 14, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST
    A supermoon lit up the skies around the world on Wednesday night, July 13. This cosmic combo, which is called a supermoon, occurs when moon's orbit comes closer to Earth than usual. One name for Wednesday’s full moon is the “Buck moon”--a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks. (Image: AP)
    A supermoon lit up the skies around the world on Wednesday night, July 13. The cosmic combo, which is called a supermoon, occurs when moon's orbit comes closer to Earth than usual. One name for Wednesday's full moon is the "Buck moon" - a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks.
    Supermoon seen in the sky from behind a fountain in New Delhi, July 13. (Image: PTI)
    A full moon known as the "Buck Moon" rises over the New York City skyline, as seen from Weehawken, New Jersey, U.S., July 13. (Image: Reuters)
    Full moon is seen behind a lighthouse in Saint-Nazaire, France, July 13. (Image: Reuters)
    This photograph taken in Kramatorsk on July 13, 2022 shows a super full moon rising over eastern Ukraine. (Image: AFP)
    The full moon rises in the evening behind the Frauenkirche in Dresden, Germany, July 13. (Image: AP)
    The Buck Supermoon rises behind lights near the town of Aegio, in the northern Peloponnese, Greece, on July 13. (Image: AP)
    The full moon rises over the 'Mr Arbitrium' sculpture by Italian artist Emanuele Giannelli leaning to the Peace Arch, in Milan, Italy, July 13. (Image: AP)
    A plane passes in front of a full moon, July 13, 2022, in Milwaukee. (Image: AP)
    The full moon rises over a private house in the village of Putilovo, 70 kilometeres (43 miles) east of St. Petersburg, Russia, July 13. (Image: AP)
    The full moon rises over Baghdad, Iraq on July 13. (Image: AP)
    A supermoon rises over the Mediterranean Sea, in front of a residential compound, in the southern coastal city of Mersin, Turkey, July 13. (Image: AP)
    first published: Jul 14, 2022 12:00 pm
