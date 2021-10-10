MARKET NEWS

Best B-schools in Asia-Pacific ranked by Bloomberg

Bloomberg Businessweek released its 2021 global ranking of best business schools. The Indian School of Business ranked fifth in the Asia-Pacific B-Schools ranking. Bloomberg ranked 119 business schools around the world. A total of 6,640 students, 12,462 alumni, and 853 employers were surveyed worldwide. Schools are ranked on the basis of four indexes that capture key elements of business school education: Compensation, Learning, Networking, and Entrepreneurship. Here are the best business schools in Asia-Pacific ranked by Bloomberg Businessweek this year.

Moneycontrol News
October 10, 2021 / 05:47 PM IST
Rank 7 | Shanghai University MBA Centre | Location: Shanghai, China (Image: Representative)
Rank 6 | Indian Institute of Management Bangalore | Location: Bangalore, India
Rank 5 | Indian School of Business | Location: Hyderabad, India (Image: isb.edu)
Rank 4 | Shanghai University of Finance and Economics | Location: Shanghai, China (Image: english.sufe.edu.cn)
Rank 3 | National University of Singapore | Location: Singapore
Rank 2 | HKUST (Hong Kong University of Science and Technology) | Location: Hong Kong (Image: HKUST)
Rank 1 | CEIBS | Location: Shanghai, China (Image: Shutterstock)
Tags: #Asia-Pacific business schools #best business schools #Bloomberg businesswekk ranking #education #HKUST #Slideshow
first published: Oct 10, 2021 05:47 pm

