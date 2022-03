The Winter Paralympics in Beijing have reached the midway point with almost 600 athletes from 46 delegations competing. The closing ceremony on March 13 will end a long run of sports in the Chinese capital—the Winter Olympics began February 4 and closed February 20. (Image: AP)

It will not be the end for many volunteers who will have to remain in isolation in hotel rooms for several weeks after the Paralympics close under China's strict COVID-19 rules. (Image: AP)

The Paralympics are being held without athletes from Russia or Belarus, who were banned by the International Paralympic Committee for their countries’ involvement in the war in Ukraine. (Image: AP)

Ukraine, which has one of the smaller delegations, has been near the top of the medal table since the Paralympics opened. Ukrainian athletes have received wide-ranging support from around the world. (Image: AP)

Many participants had sided with Ukraine before the Paralympics opened and said they would not compete against Russian or Belarusian athletes, a key element in the IPC's decision to exclude the two countries. (Image: AP)

South Korea's Choi Kwang-hyuk, right, battles for the puck against Tyler McGregor of Canada during their para ice hockey preliminary match at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, March 8, in Beijing. (Image: AP)

Aaron Ewen of New Zealand competes in the men's super-G, sitting, at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, March 6, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (Image: AP)

Oleksandr Kazik of Ukraine, right, with his guide Serhii Kucheriavyi during the men's middle distance vision-impaired para biathlon at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, March 8, in Zhangjiakou, China. (Image: AP)

Ukraine's Oleksandra Kononova collapses after crossing the finish line during the women's middle distance standing event at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, March 8, in Zhangjiakou, China. Kononova took the silver. (Image: AP)